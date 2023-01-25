Complete the results of the 2023 Hall of Fame vote

Third baseman Scott Rollin was the only one of 28 candidates on the BBWAA ballot to be elected to the Hall of Fame In reaching the necessary 75%According to the results announced Tuesday night on MLB Network.
Rollin will join Fred McGriff, who was unanimously elected by the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Committee in December, for the 2023 inductee duo. The induction ceremony will take place July 23 in Cooperstown, New York.
Candidates need 292 votes to be elected. Here are the full BBWAA ballot results:
Scott Rolen: 297 votes, 76.3%
Todd Hilton: 281 votes, 72.2%
Billy Wagner: 265 votes, 68.1%
Andrew Jones: 226 votes, 58.1%
Gary Sheffield: 214 votes, 55%
Carlos Beltran: 181 votes, 46.5%
Jeff Kent: 181 votes, 46.5% (last year on the ballot)
Alex Rodriguez: 139 votes, 35.7%
Manny Ramirez: 129 votes, 33.2%
Omar Vizquel: 76 votes, 19.5%
Andy Pettitt 66 votes, 17%
Bobby Abreu: 60 votes, 15.4%
Jimmy Rollins: 50 votes, 12.9%
Mark Burley: 42 votes, 10.8%
Francisco Rodriguez: 42 votes, 10.8%
Tori Hunter: 27 votes, 6.9%
(Players who score less than 5% will be excluded from the ballot.)
Bronson Arroyo: 1 vote, 0.3%
Dickie: 1 vote, 0.3%
John Lucky: 1 vote, 0.3%
Mike Napoli: 1 vote, 0.3%
Huston Street: 1 vote, 0.3%
Matt Kane: 0 votes, 0%
Jacoby Elsbury: 0 votes, 0%
Andre Ethier: 0 votes, 0%
JJ Hardy: 0 votes, 0%
Johnny Peralta: 0 votes, 0%
Jared Weaver: 0 votes, 0%
Jason Wirth: 0 votes, 0%
