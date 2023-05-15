Communication back against Ochoapa! Londono leads the Creams to the semi-finals of Clausura 2023

Last Sunday, the Doroteo Guamuch Flores Stadium witnessed the comeback of Willy Cueto’s side, since they turned 2-0 in the first leg at Wisnton Pineada Stadium in Jutiaba.

Achuapa was rated until the 92′ minute, however, Comunicaciones turned it around thanks to consistent tactics and ended up coming back from the series thanks to goals from Azarias Londoño (27′, 92′), Nicolás Samayoa (92′) and Lynner Garcia (114′).

Communication was superior in the process of the game, Achuaba limited himself to swarming people in his area and Albus found a way to harm onion farmers in the air stream.

On the 27th the first score of the match fell, José Manuel “Moyo” Contreras kicked a corner kick that Panamanian Azarias Londono finished brilliantly to make it 1-0.

# Closing 2023 | over time! A brace from Londono tied the series at 2-2 against Ochoapa and overtime will be played at Doroteo Guamuch Flores. 📸Carlos HO / Free Press pic.twitter.com/bJh32lNSwl – Sports_PL (todeportes_pl) May 15, 2023

In the second half, Comunicaciones continued to dominate, Achuapa, knowing that he was playing with Albo’s desperation, continued to defend practically with the whole team, leaving Elieser Quiñones alone in attack.

When it looked like Ochoapa would pull off the feat, it was again Londono on 92 minutes who turned the lead on its head 2-0 and sent the match into extra time.

The Divisional team, emotionally affected by conceding a goal so close to the semi-finals, started extra time without much energy, and Communications put it to good use again, because in just two minutes into the first half, Nicholas Samaywa finished off a ball inside the area and made it 3 -0 which ended up burying the hopes of onions.

Finally, Lynner García scored to win at 114 minutes and cut Achuapa down with a goal at 120 minutes by Bryan Mazariegos.

Generous goal

The usual things appeared again. Help from Panamanian Moyo and London shows again with his header and makes it 2-0 and tie the series. Looks like there will be extra time. Communications 2-0 Ashwaaba (Go

Local 2-2), 93rd minute pic.twitter.com/PDincCn2VK – Minor Mazarigos (@mynor_free) May 15, 2023

The next contender for the creams will be Antigua GFC, who eliminated Municipal on penalties on Sunday.

The other key would be Xelajú MC vs. Guastoya.