LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Tony Gonsulin and four relievers combined for a triple-win as Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 4-0 on Sunday to complete their three-game winning streak and their fifth straight win.
Gonsolin (1-1) allowed two hits, struck out six and walked one to improve his ERA to 1.42 in the Dodgers’ third shutout of the season.
Miguel Rojas doubled leading off the third inning, after which Bates hit a single to the far left to give the Dodgers a 2–0 lead.
The Dodgers made it 4-0 with two outs in the sixth. Brent Honeywell replaced Ryan Weathers (1-2) and was charged with a shot clock violation for taking too long to warm up. Miguel Vargas doubled to left cornerback, which was driven in a run by Freddie Freeman, who singled, and Max Muncie, who walked.
The Dodgers lead the National League in scoring with 88 in two-game situations.
For the Dodgers, Cuban Miguel Vargas is 2-1 with two RBIs. Venezuelan Miguel Rojas 2-1 run scored.
