Classified, shape, crosses and distinguished

October 10, 2022

The NBA regular season is coming to an end. The most exciting stage in American football defines its crossovers at both conventions, with LAFC and Philadelphia Union as the two teams that will rest and wait for the contender to be determined.

The good news is that three Honduran footballers can dream of glory after their clubs qualified for the playoffs. Rommel Koyoto, Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga will be part of the party.

The Eastern Conference was the first to recognize their crosses. That’s where Orlando City got the last ticket in heartfelt fashion, plus the fact that Inter Miami are back after the season, after not qualifying last year.

How are the Eastern Conference plays?

Since Philadelphia was the top-ranked team, it would receive a farewell to the first round. It will be measured against the winner of the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati.

In addition, the New York City FC champion will get Inter Miami in search of their title endorsement. While Montreal collides with Orlando City.

1. (1) Philadelphia Union (remaining).

2.[4)NewYorkRedBullsvsCincinnati(5)[4)نيويوركريدبولزضدسينسيناتي(5)

3. (3) New York City vs. Inter Miami (6).

4. (2) Montreal vs. Orlando City (7).

How are Western Conference presentations presented?

For its part, LAFC will be the team that will settle alongside the Western Conference.

Instead, Los Angeles Galaxy’s Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández secured his ticket and will host Nashville in the first round.

Austin, who finished second as the best player, will play against Real Salt Lake who managed to perform a miracle and take the seventh ticket. FC Dallas will clash with Minnesota United

. 1. (1) LAFC (Break).

2. (4) LA Galaxy vs. Nashville (5).

3. (3) FC Dallas vs. Minnesota United (6).

4- (2) Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake (7)

