Classified, shape, crosses and distinguished

2022-10-09

The NBA regular season is coming to an end. The most exciting stage in American football defines its crossovers at both conventions, with LAFC and Philadelphia Union as the two teams that will rest and wait for the contender to be determined.

The good news is that three Honduran footballers can dream of glory after their clubs qualified for the playoffs. Rommel Koyoto, Joseph Rosales and Kervin Arriaga will be part of the party.

With Luis Palma, Aris falls to AEK Athens and adds a new defeat in the first division of Greece

The Eastern Conference was the first to recognize their crosses. That’s where Orlando City got the last ticket in heartfelt fashion, plus the fact that Inter Miami are back after the season, after not qualifying last year.

How are the Eastern Conference plays?

Since Philadelphia was the top-ranked team, it would receive a farewell to the first round. It will be measured against the winner of the New York Red Bulls and Cincinnati.

In addition, the New York City FC champion will get Inter Miami in search of their title endorsement. While Montreal collides with Orlando City.

1. (1) Philadelphia Union (remaining).

2.[4)NewYorkRedBullsvsCincinnati(5)[4)نيويوركريدبولزضدسينسيناتي(5)

3. (3) New York City vs. Inter Miami (6).

4. (2) Montreal vs. Orlando City (7).