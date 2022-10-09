Barcelona suffers from Celta defeat and regains leadership before it receives Inter and plays the classic against Real Madrid

2022-10-09

The Barcelona beat Sunday Celtic At the Camp Nou at the minimum (1-0) on the eighth day of the Spanish League to regain the lead.

This is how the table of positions goes in the Spanish League 2022-23

The only goal of the game is made by the young man pedry (16th minute) After exploiting a defensive error and perhaps scoring the easiest goal in his short career.

With this result, the azulgrana team is at the top of the table with 22 units, as Real Madridbut with a better goal difference (20 vs 19).

cure He came out for this engagement with a temporary defense. Three left-backs played, though Marc Alonso was the couple Effects in the center. Bucket played on the right and Sunrise to the left. The attack consisted of RavenhaAnd the Torres Fernando s Lewandowski, which was not good. The pole became empty and he was unable to increase his quota of targets to nine.