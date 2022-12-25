Classic to close? Who will be Chivas’ opponents in the pre-season Sky Cup final to Clausura 2023?

Chivas de Guadalajara qualified for the Grand Final of the Sky Cup, after beating Tigres in Nuevo León and will face the leader of Group A. And Rebano Pasion presents potential contenders for the pre-season cup title.

Chivas de Guadalajara qualified for the Grand Final of the Mexico Sky Cup after winning 2-1 over Tigres UNL at the Estadio Universitario in Nuevo León.Corresponding to the third round of Group B of the 2023 pre-season event of the Final Tournament of Liga MX and will face the leader of Group A next Friday, December 30th. Rebaño Pasión introduces you to potential competitors for the title of this preparation competition.

The main team of Ribano Sagrado, under coach Veljko Paunović, has already secured qualification for the match that will decide the champion. In this version of the Mexico Cup and is just waiting for the outcome of the other sector to face the opponent for a decisive example. The Rojiblancos added their three matches in Group B with a win, which will culminate on Tuesday, December 27 with the Clasico Tapatio at Jalisco..

Las Chivas, in this new era with Paunović, debuted in a 7-0 victory over Colima FC on Isla Navidad. It won 2-0 against Necaxa in Verde Valley. During the Tour Rebaño in Spain, they beat Getafe 0-1 in Madrid and lost 2-0 to Athletic Club in Bilbao. The Rojiblancos, who dominated Mazatlan 1-0 and swept Santos Laguna 4-0, They came from a 2-1 somersault seal over Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario, for Group B in the Sky Cup they were already crowned with..

Guadalajara, with a perfect nine-point production, beats Group B to a quartet of teams without any chance of reaching itso they will conclude this round with El Clasico Tapatio, which generates more interest in the eternal rivalry of Jalisco and in evaluating the ideas of strategist Veliko Paunović than in the importance of it.

Santos Laguna and Tigres UANL will see off Tuesday in Nuevo León (Google)

Who will be the rival of Chivas in the final of the Sky Cup?

Chivas concludes its participation in Group B with Clasico Tapatio (IMAGO7)

Chivas is waiting for the leader of the first group, the first place to decide: Cruz Azul and América, although Necaxa still has arithmetic potential. The sector is decided on Tuesday, December 27, when the Capitalists face each other at Nemesio Díez Stadium. While Rai will depend on the victory over Toluca, a day earlier, in the same scenario. La Máquina arrives glowering, unaware of the fall in the event. While the Eagles came from losing 2-0 against Pumas UNAM at Ciudad Universitaria. Los Celestes have an easier scenario to advance to the final, because a draw is enough to guarantee first place. On the other hand, the Azulcremas team must win to be able to play the final match, which will become a motivating version of the National Classic New Year’s Eve and Clausura 2023.

Eagles requires a win-win device to progress (Google)

Follow all the news about Chivas with specialists

Rebaño Pasión invites you every Thursday at 3:30 pm.CST, to enjoy the best and most complete analytics, through our social networks

Did you like our note? Did you have the courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Rebaño Pasión allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafora you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, curated experience tailored to your interests. Try it!