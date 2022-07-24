July 24, 2022

Classic Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live: score, lineups, controversies, reactions and press conferences for the pre-season 2022 friendly match

July 24, 2022

Futbol Club Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Clasico played in Las Vegas, a friendly match before the start of the new season that will start on August 10 with the European Super Cup that Real Madrid will play against Eintracht from Frankfurt. .

Azulgrana’s side were better in the first half thanks to the stifling high pressure that caused, among other things, a blunder from Militao that Rafinha turned into a superb goal.

All the details of the classic Real Madrid vs. Pre-season Barcelona

After the break, Real Madrid improved with the departure of Kroos and Modric and managed to score an equalizer, but failed to hit the target and ended up falling. Barcelona, ​​in the final stage, was also able to extend the advantage, but Courtois maintained his Imperial level.

Minute by minute classics

92nd minute. | full time! Barcelona wins 1-0 thanks to a great goal from Rafinha

88th minute. | It was Mariano! A good cross from Asensio, but the Dominican Spanish striker did not finish well with his header and missed a clear opportunity.

85th minute. | Courtois avoids the goal of Dembele! The Belgian, the only footballer aiming to play 90 minutes, maintains his form last season and makes a great save to keep Real Madrid in the game.

70th minute | Triple change from Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius and Rodrygo leave, and Odriozola, Ceballos and Mariano enter.

60th minute. | Vallejo enters Militao. Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Busquets and Ravenha leave Barcelona, ​​and Inaki Peña, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Serginho Dest, Nico and Memphis Depay enter.

58th minute. | What an Asensio failure! Played by Real Madrid who ends up with a back pass from Lucas Vazquez to Asensio who inexplicably did not find a door in his shot. It was a lottery.

46th minute. | Start the second part! As expected, with many changes. Dembele, Casey, Baldi, De Jong and Aubameyang enter and Jordi Alba, Christensen, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski leave for Barcelona. Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos and Asensio entered Real Madrid and left Alaba, Rudiger, Swamini, Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Hazard.

45th minute. | rest time. Leading Barcelona after Ravenha’s amazing goal

44th minute. | Vinicius plays and participates! The Brazilian was impressive as he let go of several opponents until he was hurt by Jordi Alba who saw the yellow card. Earlier, Busquets also tried to stalk the Brazilian and then Rodrygo scolded him, causing a small quarrel that ended without consequences.

38th minute. | Well played by Vinicius that Christensen ended up blocking him. Real Madrid is having a hard time creating chances.

Minute 27. | Ravenha goal! A mistake was made in the exit of Militao’s ball, and Ravenha took advantage of the gift with a shot and a great goal. A direct shot on the team, impossible even for Courtois.

24th minute. | Try Rudiger! The winger stepped up with power and a strong stride, no one came out to meet him and he ended up shooting even though his shot was far away.

19th minute. | It was Ansu Fati! Camavinga’s mistake, Pedri steals his bag and surrenders to Ansu who crosses excessively and misses a clear opportunity. Follow the initial 0-0

17th minute. | To stick Fed Valverde! Rudiger searched for Hazard, anticipating Barcelona’s defense, and Valverde chased after the rejection whose missile went to a meeting point. The meeting is fun, it shows that it is pre-season.

Minute 10. | The first match for Lewandowski. He beat Alaba, headed towards the area, waited for his teammates but ended up saying the best thing was to shoot, but Courtois overpowered him.

Minute 1. | Start the match! And he does it with the news: Rüdiger starts on the left side

05:05 | Players jump onto the field! The game starts in no time!

00:51 | Lewandowski jumps to warm up