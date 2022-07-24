Classic Real Madrid vs. Barcelona live: score, lineups, controversies, reactions and press conferences for the pre-season 2022 friendly match

Futbol Club Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the Clasico played in Las Vegas, a friendly match before the start of the new season that will start on August 10 with the European Super Cup that Real Madrid will play against Eintracht from Frankfurt. .

Azulgrana’s side were better in the first half thanks to the stifling high pressure that caused, among other things, a blunder from Militao that Rafinha turned into a superb goal.

After the break, Real Madrid improved with the departure of Kroos and Modric and managed to score an equalizer, but failed to hit the target and ended up falling. Barcelona, ​​in the final stage, was also able to extend the advantage, but Courtois maintained his Imperial level.

92nd minute. | full time! Barcelona wins 1-0 thanks to a great goal from Rafinha

88th minute. | It was Mariano! A good cross from Asensio, but the Dominican Spanish striker did not finish well with his header and missed a clear opportunity.

85th minute. | Courtois avoids the goal of Dembele! The Belgian, the only footballer aiming to play 90 minutes, maintains his form last season and makes a great save to keep Real Madrid in the game.

70th minute | Triple change from Real Madrid. Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius and Rodrygo leave, and Odriozola, Ceballos and Mariano enter.

60th minute. | Vallejo enters Militao. Ter Stegen, Araujo, Eric Garcia, Pedri, Busquets and Ravenha leave Barcelona, ​​and Inaki Peña, Pique, Sergi Roberto, Serginho Dest, Nico and Memphis Depay enter.

58th minute. | What an Asensio failure! Played by Real Madrid who ends up with a back pass from Lucas Vazquez to Asensio who inexplicably did not find a door in his shot. It was a lottery.

46th minute. | Start the second part! As expected, with many changes. Dembele, Casey, Baldi, De Jong and Aubameyang enter and Jordi Alba, Christensen, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Lewandowski leave for Barcelona. Nacho, Mendy, Casemiro, Modric, Kroos and Asensio entered Real Madrid and left Alaba, Rudiger, Swamini, Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Hazard.

45th minute. | rest time. Leading Barcelona after Ravenha’s amazing goal

44th minute. | Vinicius plays and participates! The Brazilian was impressive as he let go of several opponents until he was hurt by Jordi Alba who saw the yellow card. Earlier, Busquets also tried to stalk the Brazilian and then Rodrygo scolded him, causing a small quarrel that ended without consequences.

38th minute. | Well played by Vinicius that Christensen ended up blocking him. Real Madrid is having a hard time creating chances.

Minute 27. | Ravenha goal! A mistake was made in the exit of Militao’s ball, and Ravenha took advantage of the gift with a shot and a great goal. A direct shot on the team, impossible even for Courtois.

24th minute. | Try Rudiger! The winger stepped up with power and a strong stride, no one came out to meet him and he ended up shooting even though his shot was far away.

19th minute. | It was Ansu Fati! Camavinga’s mistake, Pedri steals his bag and surrenders to Ansu who crosses excessively and misses a clear opportunity. Follow the initial 0-0

17th minute. | To stick Fed Valverde! Rudiger searched for Hazard, anticipating Barcelona’s defense, and Valverde chased after the rejection whose missile went to a meeting point. The meeting is fun, it shows that it is pre-season.

Minute 10. | The first match for Lewandowski. He beat Alaba, headed towards the area, waited for his teammates but ended up saying the best thing was to shoot, but Courtois overpowered him.

Minute 1. | Start the match! And he does it with the news: Rüdiger starts on the left side

05:05 | Players jump onto the field! The game starts in no time!

00:51 | Lewandowski jumps to warm up

🇵🇱⚽ Lewandowski goes out to warm up before appearing in the Barcelona shirt, no more and no less than facing Real Madridpic.twitter.com/OeePQgXIsD GoalEspana 24 July 2022

00:38 | Both teams are already preparing at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

00:30 | Real Madrid’s entrance to the stadium

00:20 | Lewandowski, writer! Xavi didn’t think about it and puts the pole in the beginning who will form an attack with Ansu Fati and Raphinha.

00:15 | We already have confirmed squads! Rudiger and Chuamini, starting from Real Madrid! Ancelotti is betting on the renewal of the midfield, and plays Chuamini, Camavinga and Fede Valverde as a start.

00.10 | Very good for everyone! Welcome to El Clásico de Las Vegas, who will face Real Madrid and Barcelona in a friendly pre-season match. Ancelotti’s team is playing its first match, while Barcelona Xavi is playing its third game now after drawing with Olot (1-1) and beating Inter Miami (0-6).

data Real Madrid vs. Barcelona pre-season

There was the first friendly match held in Barquisimeto, Venezuela on May 30, 1982 and ended with Madrid winning 1-0 with a goal from. Vicente del Bosque . This commitment is framed in the fight for third and fourth places in President’s Cup then Luis Antonio Herrera Campins.

. This commitment is framed in the fight for third and fourth places in then Luis Antonio Herrera Campins. The duel had few repercussions in Spain, which in those days lived immersed in the start of the 1982 World Cup (June 13) and the imminent signing of the Diego Armando Maradona By FC Barcelona (4 June).

By FC Barcelona (4 June). Several years later, on July 29, 2017, both teams played their second international classic at Hard Rock Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins. In that match, the Catalan team won 3-2 with goals Messi And the Rakitic s Effects for culés, and Kovacic s Asensio for eggs.

And the s for culés, and s for eggs. Therefore, the Las Vegas match will be the third friendly match between Real Madrid and Barcelona outside of Spain.

Real Madrid (1-4-3-3): Courtois. Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Rudiger; Fede Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouameni; Rodrygo, Hazard, Vinicius

Barcelona (1-4-3-3): Ter Stegen, Araujo, Christensen, Eric García, Jordi Alba; Busquets, Badri, Jaffe; Ansu Fati, Ravenha and Lewandowski.