October 23, 2022

Checo Pérez will start ninth in Austin first half

Cassandra Curtis October 23, 2022 2 min read

Checo Pérez will start in 9th place From United States Grand Prix. Mexican Finished in fourth place In the last qualifiers, but for punishment who suffered, lost five places For Sunday’s race in Austin.

The punishment To reach Tapatio after Red Bull Non internal combustion has RB18. It will be the fifth use of the season, as only three engine changes are allowed.

The Spanish pilot Carlos Sainzfrom Ferrari I got this saturday first place In the United States Grand Prix, the third of his career in Formula 1.

Spanishranked fifth in the World Championships, finished before teammate Charles Leclercbut Monaco He will have to leave second place on the grid to already champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull) to get a penalty for changing the engine.

Saturday US Grand Prix qualifying results:

Classification #3:

1. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spain / Ferrari) 1: 34.356

2. Charles Leclerc (Mon / Ferrari) 1:34.421

3. Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull) 1:34.448

4. Sergio Perez (Mexico / Red Bull) 1: 34.645

5. Lewis Hamilton (GB/Mercedes) 1: 34.947

6. George Russell (GB/Mercedes) 1:34.988

7. Lance Stroll (CAN / Aston Martin-Mercedes) 1: 35.598

8. Lando Norris (UK / McLaren – Mercedes) 1: 35.690

9 – Fernando Alonso (Spain / Alpine – Renault) 1: 35.876

10. Valtteri Bottas (Vin / Alfa Romeo) 1: 36.319

Write-off in the second quarter:

11. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

12 – Sebastian Vettel (GER / Aston Martin-Mercedes)

13. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull)

14 – Zhou Guanyu (China / Alfa Romeo)

15. Yuki Tsunoda (Japan / AlphaTauri-Red Bull)

