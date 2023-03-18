Checo Pérez, second in the third free practice in Jeddah

ESPNReading: two minutes.

Checo Pérez finished just over half a second behind Max Verstappen

and Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull) He was fastest this Saturday, ahead of his Mexican teammate Chico Perezin the third and final free practice for The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Grand Prizewhich is the second of the Formula 1 Championship, which is held on the urban circuit in grandmother which the Spaniards Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) Marked the third time.

at his best, Max Verstappen – Who aspires to achieve a third title in a row – 6,174 meters of the track located on the shores of the Red Sea in one minute, 28 seconds and 485 thousandths, 613 meters less than Chico Perez With a 998 edge over the Asturian double world champion, who finished third on the course; Like the previous tires, with the soft compound tire.

Chico Perez It has improved in every sector of the speedway street course. but, Max Verstappen He also knew how to be faster in every part of the track, which is why the battle for first place is tilted in favor of the Dutchman, the current world champion.

Canadian Lance Picnicthe new companion of Alonsowas marked – one a second and 24th of a thousandth from the World Cup leader – the fourth time of the course that it had been done Aston Martin They were ordered behind Red Bull In the schedule and in any Sainzwho did 16 laps, was one second and 276 thousandths behind his first teammate F1when they both debuted, in 2015, aboard a Taurus Rousseaunow AlphaTauri.

other Ferrarithat Monaco Charles Locklear – Who will lose ten places on the grid on Sunday, having already changed (the top) twice from the SF23 keyboard – Mark the sixth time, one second and 103 thousandths behind ‘Mad Max’, in the last test, and it ran without incident Big, and the Dutchman didn’t shoot Nick DeVrieswith problems in his country AlphaTauri.

The qualifying session, which will line up the starting lineup for Sunday’s race, will be held starting at 11 a.m. in Central Mexico.