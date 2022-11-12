Checo Pérez is fifth at Sprint in Brazil; He’ll start thanks to Sainz’s fourth penalty

Good recovery for Checo Pérez at Interlagos. However, there is concern at Red Bull as the pace has not been as expected

mexican pilot Czech Perez He finished fifth in the race Sprint who lived this saturday in Brazilian Grand Prixadding four points to the World Drivers’ Championship and establishing itself in second place Charles Leclerc.

Mexican Czech Perez He had a neutral start at the start of the agreed 24 lap road by not getting a position at the start and staying behind Lewis Hamilton And defend the position against Charles Leclerc.

The guy from Guadalajara didn’t get into trouble at the start and only climbed to seventh on lap four after overtaking. Stephen Ocon Straight. In addition, he got a position before his touch Fernando Alonso This sent the Spaniards to last place. Czech attacked Lando Norris and the pilot McLaren Not any problem. On the same eighth lap, Czech Perez was for Kevin Magnussen And at the end of the main straight line bypass member Hass.

with 14 turns Czech Perez He got away with feelings of being fifth, but five seconds behind the leaders group, because with the soft vehicles he wasn’t able to maintain the speed he needed to improve his position.

Checo cut the defect in fourth place, MaxVertappen, who lived through a complicated era when he fell to fourth place. This led to Guadalajara To the question whether the Dutchman and two-time world champion would leave him in this position.

“Will I get the position? I need the points.” Czech a Red Bullbut those only received the message, but they did not give him the green light to attack his partner and bypass him.

In the end Czech Perez He finished in fifth place, while Charles Leclerc She added three more units by crossing the finish line in sixth place.

Czech Perez It will start from the third row of the grid next to Charles Leclercbut that will change, since then Carlos Sainz He will get a penalty of five jobs and with this he will start in second grade with his partner, Max Verstappen.