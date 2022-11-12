November 12, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Announcing Platinum Gloves 2022, Arenado and Yankees MADE HISTORY - SwingComplete

Announcing Platinum Gloves 2022, Arenado and Yankees MADE HISTORY – SwingComplete

Cassandra Curtis November 12, 2022 2 min read

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the night of Friday, November 11, Rawlings announced the winners of the Patino Glove in both leagues for the 2022 MLB season, awards that went to the St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman, the Cuban-American. Nolan Arenado For the National League and New York Yankees team catcher, Jose TrevinoAmerican League.

Arenado had another strong defensive season at third base, and was named Best Defender in the Old Circuit for the sixth time in a row. His field game average was 0.968, with 12 fouls on 379 runs, as well as 283 assists, 84 assists and 42 entries in double plays, all in 131 games in which he collected 1118.2 innings.

For his part, Trevino became the first catcher in the history of the New York Yankees and MLS in general to win this award for the best defensive player of the season.

In 112 games as a striker, 89 of which as a starter, in which he made 820.1 rounds of action, Trevino made only six fouls on 866 throws, averaging 993. In addition, he added 828 assists, 32 assists, participated in double play and only committed two balls. He caught 30 runners trying to steal and only came safe 15 times, for an excellent 66.7%.

See also  Queretaro vs. Riados (0-3). Objectives

It may interest you: Official Note: MLB has sanctioned 3 other Latino players for prohibited substances

St. Louis CardinalsAnd the Big leaguesAnd the golden gloveAnd the Jose Alejandro RodriguezAnd the MLB 2022And the New York YankeesAnd the Nolan ArenadoAnd the Cuban American baseball playerAnd the St. Louis CardinalsAnd the 2022 seasonAnd the YankeeAnd the YankeesAnd the New York Yankees

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

They made me the Televisa network to remove the selection of Perro Bermúdez Mediotiempo

November 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
1 min read

Raul Jimenez will return to England as part of his recovery

November 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Leo Messi and a very difficult decision praised by Paris Saint-Germain

November 11, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

After three days of voting, Republican Joe Lombardo won the governorship of Nevada with 49.3% of the vote.

November 12, 2022 Winston Hale
4 min read

Senate and Red G9 form alliance for future Chile – Senate

November 12, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Announcing Platinum Gloves 2022, Arenado and Yankees MADE HISTORY – SwingComplete

November 12, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Elon Musk warns of possible bankruptcy on Twitter

November 12, 2022 Zera Pearson