Announcing Platinum Gloves 2022, Arenado and Yankees MADE HISTORY – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the night of Friday, November 11, Rawlings announced the winners of the Patino Glove in both leagues for the 2022 MLB season, awards that went to the St. Louis Cardinals’ third baseman, the Cuban-American. Nolan Arenado For the National League and New York Yankees team catcher, Jose TrevinoAmerican League.

Arenado had another strong defensive season at third base, and was named Best Defender in the Old Circuit for the sixth time in a row. His field game average was 0.968, with 12 fouls on 379 runs, as well as 283 assists, 84 assists and 42 entries in double plays, all in 131 games in which he collected 1118.2 innings.

For his part, Trevino became the first catcher in the history of the New York Yankees and MLS in general to win this award for the best defensive player of the season.

In 112 games as a striker, 89 of which as a starter, in which he made 820.1 rounds of action, Trevino made only six fouls on 866 throws, averaging 993. In addition, he added 828 assists, 32 assists, participated in double play and only committed two balls. He caught 30 runners trying to steal and only came safe 15 times, for an excellent 66.7%.

