Channel victory! Panama surprises and defeats Costa Rica before the play-off, heading to Qatar

2022-06-02

Panama defeated 2-0 to Costa Rica This Thursday on the first date The League of Nations subordinate CONCACAFwhich is a negative result for Ticos in their penultimate match before the match New Zealand In the play-off for Qatar 2022. He scored the goals of the match, which was held at Rommel Fernandez Stadium in Panama City Ismail’s dayz(52) and Cecilia Waterman (76), in a duel as the Tikus family drowned in the second half.

In the first part, members of the Tikus family showed more of an attitude towards a seemingly indifferent rival. However, in the second quarter, everything changed, and the Canaleros got more chances against the Costa Rica team unable to show danger. With this result, Panama Adds three points in group B league From the League of Nations, while Costa Rica s Martinique left with zero units.