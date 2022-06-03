June 4, 2022

Pelayes has denied interest in Henry Martin, America's striker

The Chivas Riadas from Guadalajara Presented at a press conference their new reinforcements for 2022 Liga MX Opening sports director, Ricardo Pelaez Linares He responded to rumors about the arrival of Henry Martin and “Bocho” Guzmán.

Alan Mozo and Rubén ‘Oso’ González were officially introduced and at the press conference, Peláez answered questions from the media, thus denying the possibility of exchanging Henri Macías.

“I give what we have. We are working on the possibilities that exist. For (Henry Martin) there is no approach nor intent for anything. Cadena Macías and I do not close the door to any change, we have time to hire. It is an atypical championship for many dates in a short time And the players have to be attentive and we need big teams. The door is open.” Baileys said.

Similarly, he said there was an approach by Diego Aguirre, Cruz Azul’s technician, but he chose Riccardo Cadena.

“My job is to look for the best for the organization. Of course I interviewed him and many others but I managed to insist that Kadena continue to be given.” Happy Ricardo Pelaez.



