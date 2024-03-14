Celtic have refused to loan out Luis Palma for a play-off match against Costa Rica

03-13-2024



Luis Palma He raises warnings in the Honduran national team. Scottish Celtic is reluctant to loan the player because he is not eligible to join the national team, which is competing for a place in the Copa America next March 23 in Dallas, Texas.

See more: An invitation to the Honduras national team to participate in the Copa America qualifiers against Costa Rica

A source inside Glasgow Celtic told DIEZ, exclusive details about Celtic's plan not to abandon Palma in the FIFA appointment; Supported by medical examinations that indicate that the calf injury jeopardizes the player’s existence.

Luis Preve, sporting director of the Honduras national team, along with Gerardo Ramos, are in constant contact with the English team and have told DIEZ that they are doing everything in their power to have the skilled winger attend the call and be assessed by two-colour doctor Guillermo Toledo. .