March 14, 2024

Celtic have refused to loan out Luis Palma for a play-off match against Costa Rica

Cassandra Curtis March 14, 2024 2 min read

03-13-2024

Luis Palma He raises warnings in the Honduran national team. Scottish Celtic is reluctant to loan the player because he is not eligible to join the national team, which is competing for a place in the Copa America next March 23 in Dallas, Texas.

A source inside Glasgow Celtic told DIEZ, exclusive details about Celtic's plan not to abandon Palma in the FIFA appointment; Supported by medical examinations that indicate that the calf injury jeopardizes the player’s existence.

Luis Preve, sporting director of the Honduras national team, along with Gerardo Ramos, are in constant contact with the English team and have told DIEZ that they are doing everything in their power to have the skilled winger attend the call and be assessed by two-colour doctor Guillermo Toledo. .

“He will not undertake international duties. His injury is not serious, but the club is reluctant to let him leave. Palma will not play on Sunday against Celtic. “It will not be with Honduras.”

Since it is a FIFA appointment, the clubs are obliged to release their players, but taking into account the injuries, the Glasgow team can rely on a diagnosis that protects the player. The British team is constantly evaluating Palma so that it can reach the end of the season well, where the championship, whether league or cup, is at stake.

Injuries were the plague for Honduras less than 10 days before facing Costa Rica. The first to fall was Albert Ellis of the Girondins-de-Bordeaux, who suffered a head injury that kept him in a coma for five days and is still in hospital; Luis Buba Lopez, the starting goalkeeper who suffered a broken leg, and Brian Acosta, the Turkish Ataysport footballer, who suffers from a muscle injury.

In addition, there are four confirmed victims of the suspension, such as striker Choco Lozano from Almeria in Spain, defenders Denil Maldonado from Universitario de Craiova in Romania, Josef Rosales from Minnesota United in MLS and Edrik Menjivar, goalkeeper from Olimpia. Given all this, coach Reynaldo Rueda has called up 32 players, and from Thursday he will start looking for replacements and thus obtain a ticket to the 2024 Copa America.

