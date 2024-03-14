The Mexican national team presents the jersey with which it will play Copa America

The 'Tri' jerseys feature cherry with red accents, as well as light green with different designs on the garments

Mexican national team Display the uniform they will be competing in Copa America 2024 During this summer, which consists of a cherry-colored T-shirt with red and green details, and another with a green base with light details in the same color.

New clothes will debut Nations LeagueWhich will be held at the end of March. Competition in which this is expected Mexico Before Panama In the semi-finals, the final is expected to be played against the United States if both teams qualify.

Mexican national team t-shirt @miseleccionmx

The shirt is presented with players such as Santiago Jimenez, Orbelin Benda, Julian Araujo, Henry Martin And Edson Alvarezwhich is considered for the game against Panama On March 21st.

MexicoHe will compete in this shirt in Nations League commitments, in addition to playing games America's Cup, which is held this year in the United States. He will face Jaime Lozano's team Jamaica, Ecuador And VenezuelaIn the group stage of the CONMEBOL Championship.

The shirt presentation ceremony was attended by figures such as Jaime Lozano, coach of the Mexican national team, the commissioner of the Mexican Football Federation, Juan Carlos Rodriguez, the president of the highest Mexican football organization, Ivar Sisnega, and the director of the national teams. , Dolio Davino.

MexicoHe will also play five friendly matches in the United States in the new uniform, where he will face Brazil, Uruguay and Bolivia from CONMEBOL, and he also has scheduled matches with New Zealand and Canada. Jaime Lozano's side are also expected to make a trip to Europe to play two more friendly matches.

“For any athlete, it is a great honor to wear and defend the Mexican jersey; congratulations on the introduction of the new uniform of the Mexican national team that we will see on the field and, without a doubt, in the stands of the stadiums where the national team performs,” commented Ivar Cesneja, President of the Mexican Football Federation. Foot. the Union.

When will the new Mexico national team shirt go on sale?

The new Mexico jerseys, which are a “mix of artistic and cultural expression of the future”, will be available from March 14.