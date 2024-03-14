America: Israel Reyes underwent surgery after the classic match against Chivas

Israel Reyes' return to the courts awaits his development after surgery

Kings of IsraelMexican Defense AmericaHe underwent surgery in the early hours of Thursday morning after sustaining the injury during the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup Round of 16 match against him. Chivas.

The Azulcrema team announced that the player underwent surgery on his right knee after suffering a strong blow from Victor “Pucho” Guzman, who came on as a substitute in the second half and caused an injury to the Copa club player.

Israel Reyes had to leave El Clásico on a stretcher due to injury Imago 7/Manlio Contreras

“he Club of America He knows that our player Kings of Israel He underwent surgery without complications. The procedure performed was surgical lavage and wound repair on the right knee. “Your recovery time will depend on your development,” the text reads.

Feather painting surrendered Chivas At Azteca Stadium, with a score of 3-2, but they qualified for the next round after winning the first match, which was held at Akron Stadium, with a score of 3-0.

Kings of Israel He was injured and was helped by team doctors in the 90th minute after he lay down on the field, and his Mexican compatriot, Kevin Alvarez, took his place.

Coach Andre Jardin has changed his position to Kings of Israelwho played his entire career as a central defender, but in these last matches the footballer moved to the right wing, and he got the position on this wing from Kevin Alvarez, who this season suffered from pubic pain, the same thing that he had in recent months.

The football player's recovery period will depend on his development, as there is no specific period for his return to the field.