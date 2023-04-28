Checo Pérez regrets not taking pole position in Baku

ESPNReading: 3 minutes.

Cecco hailed Leclerc’s return to Ferrari as he achieved Sunday’s pole position

Chico Perez He did not finish satisfied with the third place he achieved in the rankings Azerbaijan Grand PrixWhere his teammate outperformed him Max Verstappen And the pilot FerrariAnd Charles Locklear.

pilot Red Bull He was unable to finish on the front row and would have to hunt for a win in the third heat after posting a 1:40.495.

Charles Locklearl Ferrarihe beat both drivers of the Austrian team by stopping the clock at 1:40.391 thus becoming a problem for czech And the abovewho will be looking for a third 1-2 of the 2023 season, which they have dominated.

“I’m a little disappointed, because we couldn’t get everything we needed to be at the top. I’m not surprised he did.” Leclerc. We knew they were going to be very strong. is always and Charles He did a massive lap,” the Mexican accepted after the session.

In the same way, he said that the first part of qualifying was difficult because of the red flags which made it impossible to maintain the temperature on the track, and therefore on the tyres.

“It was difficult in the first half with the red flags. You don’t want to lose a lot in the first quarter and you don’t want to make mistakes. We know the circuit is tough and we know how to deal with it,” the Mexican commented.

Warming up the tires in Q1 and doing this session without making any mistakes was quite a challenge. The team did a great job. The last session wasn’t very clean in Q3, but if there’s a place you can run it’s here tomorrow it’s a new day, there Eight points are at stake.”

Chico Perez He will be looking for his fifth platform in Bakuwhich is an original scenario Jalisco As the driver with the most podium finishes with two third places, one second and one victory achieved in the 2021 season.

This Saturday Chico Perez Will strive to stay close to Max Verstappen In the World Pilot Championships when the Sprint classification and the same Sprint race are held on the same day they give points: 8 to the winner and they give one point less for each position up to eighth. In addition, you have to consider the fastest lap point, so this weekend there are many units at stake: 34 if the driver takes all units at stake.