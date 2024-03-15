March 15, 2024

Champions Cup: The quarter-finals are ready, highlights against Rayados Inter

Cassandra Curtis March 15, 2024 2 min read
March 15, 2024 at 00:09 ET

With Rayados' pass, the crosses were set for the next round of CONCACAF competition

The Mexican clubs' opponents have already been decided in the quarter-finals of the tournament CONCACAF Champions Cup Highlights Duel a planbecause he will face Inter MiamiSo he will have the Argentine as a competitor Lionel Messi.

Below are the confrontations that Monterey, America, Tigers And Pachuca They will seek a place in the semi-finals of the regional competition:

chart vs. Inter Miami

The Monterrey team secured a ticket to the quarter-finals by defeating… cincinnati Now he has to look for victory against him Inter MiamiTo continue their struggle to win the competition.

This duel monopolizes the spotlight because it will be measured against it Lionel Messiwho helped his team win over Nashville in the round of 16, and now the Argentine will visit the BBVA Stadium to face the team led by strategic Fernando “Tano” Ortiz.

tigers vs. Columbus

The Cats will also have an attractive duel in the quarter-finals, after they will face… Columbus Crewthe team that is the current champion of Multilateralso you will have to apply yourself well if you want to leave it aside.

Tigers Orlando City was eliminated from the round of 16 by defeating them 4-2 on aggregate Columbus He earned his ticket to the next stage by defeating the Houston Dynamo.

America vs. New Britain

After he left ChivasThe Eagles will now continue their pace in search of the crown CONCACAF Champions Cup He will be his next competitor New Britaina group of Multilateral.

Team USA won the Alajuelense Sports League title in the round of 16, beating them in the first leg 4-0, and in the second leg they completed the job with a 1-1 draw, so they will now have to prepare for the match. Duel against the capital team.

Pachuca vs Herediano

the Tuzos They will have a Central American team as an opponent, which they will face Herediano The Costa Rican team that he will seek to beat to reach the semi-finals.

Hidalgo's team earned their place in the quarter-finals by defeating Philadelphia Union 6-0 on aggregate, while Hidalgo's team advanced to the quarter-finals. Herediano I've excluded Robinhood in Suriname.

