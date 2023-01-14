Castillo City Council is allocating $17.63 million in 2023 for welfare policies

Castillo. Castillo City Council is giving a new impetus to social policies this year by allocating 17.63 million toys in the areas of welfare, dependency, childhood and cooperation. An investment that has grown by 1.29% compared to last year and almost doubled compared to 2015. Mayor of Castillo, Marcohighlighted this increase and “efforts by the municipal government to continue to strengthen policies and procedures that protect families and people in vulnerable situations.”

In this sense, the mayor indicated that the budget includes a strengthening of items devoted to social inclusion, as well as to policies for childhood and cooperation. “This year we will allocate four million in social inclusion measures, including emergency social assistance to help alleviate cases of social vulnerability,” Marko noted.

Day center for Parkinson’s patients

In addition, the mayor highlighted the investment of 750 thousand euros to build a day center for people with Parkinson’s disease. “An investment that will allow us to reinforce our commitment to expanding the network of social resources in Castello and improving the quality of life of people who have some kind of dependency or disability,” he noted.

Welfare, Dependency and Childhood Adviser, patricia gate, He highlighted the strengthening of childhood and adolescence policies, the budget of which will grow by 6.8% compared to last year. “This year we will approve and implement the second Municipal Plan for Childhood and Adolescence, which implies the consolidation of policies aimed at integrating the perspective of childhood and adolescence, as well as its proposals in designing Castelló for all people,” he said.

In addition, the budget for development cooperation policies increased by 35%, to 840 thousand euros for the year 2023. Among other items, the district budget will allocate 2.68 million euros for the Office of Coordination and Social Projects, 2.14 million euros for the Office of Dependency, 711,066 euros for the Family and Childhood Office, 682 thousand euros for the Office of Social Coexistence and Cultures and 1.6 million for the base. Social Services Team, among others. In addition, for the first time, a provision has been granted to the project for leisure activities in all non-school periods for children and adolescents with general support needs, in the amount of 90 thousand euros. Thus, this resource has been included from the summer of 2023 and will continue at Christmas, Madeline and Easter.