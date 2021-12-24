Castillo allocated 814,280 euros for social welfare projects and development cooperation

Castiel. This week, the Castelo City Council approved various grants totaling €814,280 for the development of social welfare and development cooperation projects. In total, the last Local Government Council, which was held on Thursday, approved seven grants and invitations that benefited different entities and organizations working in different areas of social welfare, as well as international development cooperation programmes.

Mayor of Castillo, Amparo MarcoIt assessed the commitment of these entities and the commitment of the municipal government to “continue to support the important work they are doing in the interest of the well-being of the people and for a more inclusive and friendly Castelló”. Thus, it has highlighted the 135,269 euros granted to 24 entities within the invitation to promote projects implemented by associations and bodies that provide social services in the city. Among them, grants were made to implement projects such as support for foster families, psychosocial intervention with families, protected housing from Afanías, the comprehensive leisure and leisure program of the Association of Parents of Children with Down Syndrome, social projects-integration of people with hearing disabilities into work, and home help , promoting healthy aging of the elderly from the Red Cross, etc.

The second approved project is the granting of assistance in the amount of 74,800 euros to the Confederation of Provinces for Persons with Physical and Organic Disabilities – COCEMFE for the implementation of the Program for the Promotion of Social Inclusion. In this sense, the Social Welfare, Dependency and Childhood Consultant, Marie Carmen Ribera, explained that with this assistance, “the city council is cooperating with this entity to start the therapeutic and social service aimed at caring for people with disabilities from Castillo.”

A prize of €40.000 was also approved for the Castelló ‘Centre d’Esplai Racó Màgic project developed by Fundación Secretariado Gitano which consists in the creation of an extra-curricular space for the development of school children in the nursery and primary school stages, through pedagogical leisure activities, with the participation of families, and a vision of community action .

In addition, grants have been approved to promote projects implemented in Castillo by non-profit associations and entities to promote awareness of the values ​​of intercultural coexistence. In this case, aid was awarded to three entities with a total value of €19,211. Likewise, another aid of €35,000 has been approved for the Project Concern for Seafarers and Seafarers with Social Needs developed by Stella Maris.

Cooperation for development

On the other hand, two invitations in the field of development cooperation were approved. One of them involves approving €70,000 of aid earmarked for ten non-governmental development organizations (NGDOs) to promote education for development, global citizenship and outreach projects. The second is the call for strengthening development cooperation projects implemented by NGOs in countries and populations suffering from structural poverty. In this case, 480,000 euros were awarded for the implementation of fifteen projects that will be implemented within two years.