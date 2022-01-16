Carlos Salcedo says goodbye to Tigres with an own goal and defeat against Puebla

The defender scored an own goal and could do little to avoid the defeat of Tigres against Puebla. Before the meeting, he posted a message warning that it was “the last dance”.

Carlos Salcedo Say goodbye on social networks to fans tigers, Before his imminent departure from the team to arrive, everything points to Toronto FC. ‘El Titán’ scored an own goal and was unable to prevent his team from falling 0-2 against Puebla.

The defender posted on his official account “the last dance”, and the fans assumed that it was the farewell to “Titan”, who for a few weeks has been talking about his departure from the championship. tigers The only offer the royal club received was Toronto FC.

The defender played 90 in what will be his last shirt match tigers. In a play in which Maximiliano Araujo reached the goal line, he hit a rebound and hit Salcedo, who was unable to prevent the ball from entering his line.

The possibility of it Carlos Salcedo The feline de los immigrant is open, in the past weeks there were reports of interest from Brazilian clubs in her services, but now the possibility is to emigrate to the United States for football.

The defender arrived as a reinforcement for the UANL team in 2019 and since then has been crowned with the team in the 2019 Clausura Championship, as well as winning the CONCACAF Champions League with his teammates in 2020.

With the title and ticket to that year’s Club World Cup, they became the first Mexican team to reach the final, in which they lost to Bayern Munich.

Salcido Last weekend I reached 100 matches I played tigers, but now before the match on the second date of the competition, in which he will be the initiator, he posted “Farewell” on his social networks.