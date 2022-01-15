“As a result of the players leaving, I will have to change the squad”

the Honduras national team 2022 will start with a friendly duel against Colombia and your artwork Hernan “Polillo” Gomez, He pointed to this challenge, which he considers important to prepare for the qualifying match against him Canada.

Prior to this commitment to the coffee team, Bolillo noted the setbacks he experienced on his scooter in San Pedro Sula.

“This little course has been positive, and it is important that we had the opportunity to work with the boys to learn more about Honduran football at the league level. We had the opportunity to work well in all aspects, we were enriched and pleased. In this sense, the work of The week was wonderful. For the game, we had complications due to Covid and had to replace players who did not have the opportunity to work with us and this disease limited us all.”

He also took the opportunity to analyze the opponent, highlighting the experience in choosing Rinaldo Rueda despite being a player from the local league.

“The Colombians are bringing in a team that was not at the beginning, but that has experience and international matches. We arrived with the base of the league. It helps us a lot To gain knowledge about the Honduran football player and the collector, we are very complicated to qualify for Qatar, we are working for both sides, the match against Canada and in 2026. I always say that having this kind of scooter is important and gives us progress, not the small courses that journalists or managers sometimes even ask for The coach of the team is not mysterious. This was for business, advancement, training, and acquaintance.”

Despite the criticism at the moment in Colombia, where he has not scored a goal in the last five games, Gomez has made his concept very clear.

“I like it, they have players who have a long journey and ability in different positions, but unfortunately in the last matches they faced this inconvenience of not scoring, but this does not last for Colombia and I want them to qualify, it is the team that I want so much and I will go to the World Cup. It is difficult, but it is in a good position “.

Honduras will resume individuals

After changes in the team due to emergency calls, the Honduran coach does not hide that plans have changed in his debut 11.

“It is more about the individual, and the group lags behind, it is a mechanism made of repetition, and there the group can be assembled and here we will see its mentality, its personality and its personality. As a result of the departure of the first players It’s time to change the lineup for this game.”