May 17, 2022

Capicita Rodriguez, with an option to return to La Macina after Qatar 2022

May 16, 2022

future of Jonathan Rodriguez can be in MX . Leaguewith the team where he touched glory and departed as a legend after winning the long-awaited league title: blue cross

register can know that Little Head Rodriguez wants to go back to Mexico For the few minutes he has in Saudi Arabia with a team victoryHe has scored just one goal and made six appearances since he emigrated in January.

Despite his desire to leave Saudi football, the Uruguayan would have carried this rhythm until the end of this year, when World Cup Qatar 2022 in December.

Machine He already had his first approach with Jonathan for a possible signing yet Globalismwhich can happen because of Little Head Rodriguez If you want to re-color blue cross

RAYADOS had the first approach

Despite the fact that Uruguay wants to return to heavenlyRayados de Monterrey has approached him for a move in this transfer window for Apertura 2022.

according to TUDN, the gang speak with little head, But negotiations with the Saudi national team are still missing, so nothing is written.

