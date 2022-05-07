May 7, 2022

Canelo Alvarez's daughter sticks her tongue out at Dimitri Bevol | video

May 7, 2022

Mexico City /

The hours before the fight between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez s Dimitri Bevol They had Funny moment thanks to the events of Maria FernandaThe boxer’s daughter from Guadalajara, who showed her tongue to the Russians as the fighters gave a press conference.

The Caneloo’s approval He appeared on the podium to catch his father, Who lovingly put it by his side While talking to the media without expecting what he will do.

And everything was going normally until promoter Eddie Hearn was encouraged to ask Canelo on Saturday’s opponent, a dangerous moment stopped.

“He is a very good fighter with great ability and a strong champ at 175 lbs. But I believe in my ability and ability to fight this battle‘,” the Mexican champion confirmed as his daughter curled her nose and stuck out her tongue in the face of the WBA Light Heavyweight Champion.

Who is Maria Fernanda Alvarez?

This is the only one Canelo Alvarez’s daughter with Fernanda Gomez He is the one who usually accompanies the boxer on every job that is offered, always at his mother’s side.

Do you One-third of children are multi-heroes Guadalajara, behind Emily Cinnamon and Mía, and before Saúl Adiel, the youngest of the descendants.

