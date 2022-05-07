Chelsea have announced a deal to sell the team to Dodgers owner Todd Boehle

Through a statement, the London club announced that it had agreed to sell it to the consortium in which Clearlake Capital, Mark Walter and Hansjoerg Wyss also participate.

Group headed by co-owner Los Angeles DodgersAnd Todd Boylewith the support of Clearlake Capitalwon the bid to acquire the English Premier League team, Chelseain an agreement that would arrive 4.25 billion pounds ($5.25 billion)The team announced on Friday.

“The Chelsea Football Club It can confirm that it has agreed to the terms of a new group of owners, led by Todd BoyleAnd Clearlake CapitalAnd Mark Walter s Hansgeorg Weiss, the acquisition of the club,” the team announced in a statement. Of the total ongoing investment, £2.5 billion will be applied to purchase the club’s shares, and the proceeds will be deposited into a UK frozen bank account. United with the intent to donate 100 percent to charitable causes, Roman Abramovich confirmed. UK Government approval will be required to transfer proceeds from the blocked bank account.

“In addition, the new owners will commit an additional £1.75 billion in investment to the club. This includes investment in Stamford Bridge, the academy, the women’s team and Kingsmeadow, and ongoing funding from the foundation. Chelsea.

The consortium led by Todd Boyle, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, won the Chelsea bid. AFP via Getty Images

“The sale is expected to be completed by the end of May, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time.”

The sources said ESPN Last week the group led by Bohli Leaping forward in the race to buy Chelsea Having been named Best Bidder though a last minute bid from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Russian owner Roman Abramovich, who is now under sanctions by the British government, put the London club up for sale in early March after his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich paved the way for the takeover on Thursday after he denied reports he wanted to recoup the loan given to the club, which was reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.85 billion).

Collection Bohliwhich also includes the Swiss billionaire Hansgeorg Weiss British real estate investor Jonathan GoldsteinHe was in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after Ratcliffe’s late offer was rejected.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chief Martin Bruton were previously excluded from the sale, while a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners, the Ricketts family. Withdraw from the competition.

Information from Reuters was used in writing this note.