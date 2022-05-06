2022-05-06

He is one of the key midfielders in the plan Mauricio Pochettino in it Paris Saint-Germain And in the last hours, he stirred up social networks by revealing his desire to be a part of real madrid.

Mbappe’s mother confirms that Real Madrid is the first choice

we are talking about Leandro Paredes. The Argentine midfielder was interviewed by TyC Sports and spoke about the Albiceleste team, a prospect of returning to Boca Juniors. His dream is to wear a Madrid shirt. It must be remembered that the player is recovering from an injury sustained at this final stage of the season.

walls He confirmed that he would go to Team Merengue if he had to choose another team outside Paris Saint-Germain. “I would like to play for Real Madrid. Every player dreams of wearing this shirt. It is a very important club, but I have a lot of respect for Paris Saint-Germain and I am happy here,” he revealed.

On the other hand, the midfielder stated that River Plate It will be a club he will never play in, declaring himself one of his followers mouth since childhood.