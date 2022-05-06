America and Cruz Azul will play at Azulgrana from 2023

Enrique Martinez Villar

The Aztec Stadium will be subject to depth redesigning mark World Cup 2026 Of which Mexico is one of the three host countries along with the United States and Canada. this means America and Cruz AzulThe two teams, who play weekly in Coloso, must look for alternatives as they are about to go official. Azulgrana as a temporary stadium.

With the “cat’s hand” planned inside and outside the World Cup building twice, as well as building a hotel and shopping mall on the adjacent land – which was already Assumed by Emilio Azcaraga to Gianni InfantinoFIFA President Urging Águilas and Cementeros to find a temporary stadium He has the details to confirm Azulgrana from Atlante as he receives them.

“It is not closed, but it is very advanced. Most likely the deal will close next week.” A source confirmed in the first halfin detail what will be: “Two-year contract of Clausura 2023”that is, as of January next year, and the Azteca has an estimated working time of two years, Yon de Luisa said recently.

The same informant explained that Four-part negotiations Share: the kozio family Who owns the property? Atlantic As a team he plays there regularly, and America and Cruz Azul As those concerned, remember The machine had a long past between 1996 and 2018 playing in what became known as the Blue Field in your stay.

The benefit that Atlante can get from the participation of Azulgrana

Although the Iron Colts may appear to be on the wrong side of this deal at the moment as they share the field with two high-profile teams and the abuse that turf may suffer, the truth is that Atlante could benefit from considering certification to upgrade to Liga MX.

América and Cruz Azul, two of Mexico’s most famous players, will be moving to a stadium in the Expansion League for a few years.Remember that Foals have already submitted papers for certification They have been accepted. They are currently in the process of evaluating to come to a final decision, which may be positively affected by this issue.