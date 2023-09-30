The Raiders fired Chandler Jones after his arrest on Friday

EvieReading: 2 minutes.

In 2022, Chandler Jones signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Raiders, who has the option to recoup a portion of the money he paid the defenseman.

las vegas raidersteam of NFL – NFL Draft – Fired the defensive end on Saturday Chandler Jones After his arrest last Friday on charges of violating a restraining order (restraint).

Chandler Jones He was transported to the Clark County Detention Center Las vigas, Snowfallfor violating a restraining order, he did not have to approach his ex-girlfriend.

According to the police report, the player stole some items from his former partner’s house and burned them in the backyard of that house.

Chandler Jones of the Raiders was arrested for violating a protective order AP

He was released after posting bail and must appear in court on December 4.

Chandler Jones He showed emotional problems since the beginning of September, which is why he did not participate in any of his three matches Raiders So far in the 2023 season, which began on the seventh of this month, he has been placed on the list of diseases not related to football.

Four-time Pro Bowl selection and Super Bowl XLIX champion – with New England Patriots– He complained last Tuesday that he was transferred without his consent to Seven Hills Behavioral Health Hospital, V.C Las vigas, Snowfall; An institution for people with mental health problems.

The 33-year-old was admitted by county authorities after making persistent posts on social networks containing disturbing messages that worried his teammates at matches. Raiders And to the institution.

“the Raiders They hope so Chandler Jones Get the care you need. He, his family and everyone involved are in our thoughts. Since this is now a legal matter, we will not be making any further comments.” las vegas raiders Last Friday.

Jones, born in Rochester, New York, joined the NFL in 2012 and was selected in the first round of that year’s draft by PatriotsThis is the team he stayed in until 2015.

In 2016 he went to Arizona Cardinals With whom he spent six years. He moved to the Raiders in 2022.

In 11 years in the league, the defenseman has amassed 511 tackles, 112 quarterback sacks, 34 forced fumbles, 13 fumble recoveries, 30 passes defended, and one interception. Add two notes.