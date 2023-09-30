Inter Miami wants to regain sensations against New York City

It’s only been a few days since Inter Miami beat the Houston Dynamo in the US Open final, but the Hirons have to find their feet again. The MLB’s busy schedule prevents moments of mourning. With the Playoffs still within reach, Tata Martino’s men will face a direct competitorthe latest to represent a long-awaited ticket to the postseason, New York City. but, Miami continues with its heart in its fist to see if Leo Messi will be able to returnthis time permanently, to green.

The hurricane that followed Messi’s arrival in Major League Soccer appears to have calmed down. With five matches remaining in the regular season, Inter Miami continues to pick the flower and boost its fortunes. Martino’s team will host New York City FC at home today, a direct contender to enter the long-awaited postseason, though. All the doubts and viewpoints after the recent matches seem to have affected a team that was ecstatic even before the FIFA break.

Messi’s infection with the so-called “FIFA virus” left a team that relied heavily on the experience of the “10” affected. The Argentine star who missed the US Open final He still has muscle problems, and although he is now training normally with the group, there is still doubt. To clash against the people of New York. “What is Leo’s is very special, we are progressing day by dayJavier Morales, Inter Miami’s assistant coach, explained. As already happened against Houston, Inter will wait until the last minute to decide whether Messi will be able to start or, on the contrary, will have to wait for his chance from the bench. If he starts among the substitutes, “Faco” Farias will be responsible for performing his job.

‘Tata’ Martino won’t be able to rely on another star like Jordi Alba either.. The club reported that the Spanish full-back is suffering from a hamstring injury, and does not currently have a timetable for his return. “With Jordi, it’s a longer process, he’s been coming a little longer than Leo, his injury is the same Hamstrings (Chord) So he probably won’t be here this weekendAs he already did against Houston, the coach will certainly benefit from a talent Noah Allen To compensate for the loss of the Spanish.

Inter Miami possible lineup

eleventh:Drake Callender; Kamal Miller, Serhiy Krivtsov, DeAndre Yedlin, Noah Allen; Sergio Busquets, Benjamin Cremaci, Diego Gomez, Lionel Messi or Facundo Farias; Robert Taylor and Joseph Martinez.

D.T: “Tata Martino.

Possible New York City lineup

eleventh:Matthew Freeze; Burke Risa, Thiago Martins, Kevin O’Toole, Tyvon Gray; Santiago Rodriguez, Andres Perea, James Sands, Moncef Bakrar; Magno and Andres Jason sizes.

D.T: Nick Cushing.

More information about the match

a race:MLS.

hour: 19:30 pm.

stadium: DRV PNK Stadium.

television: Apple TV Card.