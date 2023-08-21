DENVER – Lenin Sosa’s three-run home run capped Chicago’s eighth inning in seven innings and the White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.
The White Sox attacked with 14 hits and improved to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th home run of the year. Andrew Benintende also had three hits and scored two runs.
After Dylan Sis struggled, Brian Shaw, Aaron Bomer (4-2), and Gregory Santos combined in 4 1/3 innings with one strikeout.
Charlie Blackmon came in and tripled for Colorado, who beat Chicago 25-6 to win the first two games of the weekend series.
Down 5–3 after seven innings, Chicago loaded the bases without a rut on singles by Benintende and Vaughn, and Sir Louis Robert Jr. of Cuba’s Yuan Moncada then hit a double in two runs to tie the game.
For the White Sox, Venezuela’s Lenin Sosa hits 2-1 with one run and three RBIs, Elvis Andros 3-0. Cuban Yon Moncada is 5-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Louis Robert Jr. is 4-0 with a run scored, Yasmani Grandal is 3-1 with a run scored, Oscar Colas is 2-1 with a run and two RBIs.
For the Rockies, Venezuela’s Ezequiel Tovar is 5-1 with an RBI, Harold Castro is 3-2 with two RBIs. Dominican Elores Montero 4-1 score run.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Mutagua falters in La Ceiba against Vida and after three straight wins loses the chance to be the sole captain
Bellinger hits two HRs as the Cubs outrun the Royals
Patriots vs. Packers suspended due to injury to Isaiah Bolden