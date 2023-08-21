August 21, 2023

Sosa HR capped off the offense that sparked the White Sox vs. Rockies

August 21, 2023

DENVER – Lenin Sosa’s three-run home run capped Chicago’s eighth inning in seven innings and the White Sox beat the Colorado Rockies 10-5 on Sunday to avoid a sweep.

The White Sox attacked with 14 hits and improved to 6-11 in August. Andrew Vaughn had three hits, including his 16th home run of the year. Andrew Benintende also had three hits and scored two runs.

After Dylan Sis struggled, Brian Shaw, Aaron Bomer (4-2), and Gregory Santos combined in ​4 1/3 innings with one strikeout.

Charlie Blackmon came in and tripled for Colorado, who beat Chicago 25-6 to win the first two games of the weekend series.

Down 5–3 after seven innings, Chicago loaded the bases without a rut on singles by Benintende and Vaughn, and Sir Louis Robert Jr. of Cuba’s Yuan Moncada then hit a double in two runs to tie the game.

For the White Sox, Venezuela’s Lenin Sosa hits 2-1 with one run and three RBIs, Elvis Andros 3-0. Cuban Yon Moncada is 5-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Louis Robert Jr. is 4-0 with a run scored, Yasmani Grandal is 3-1 with a run scored, Oscar Colas is 2-1 with a run and two RBIs.

For the Rockies, Venezuela’s Ezequiel Tovar is 5-1 with an RBI, Harold Castro is 3-2 with two RBIs. Dominican Elores Montero 4-1 score run.

