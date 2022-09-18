Canelo Alvarez leaves no doubts, and dominates Gennady Golovkin by unanimous decision in their three-way fight.

Las Vegas – The legacy of Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez remains intact and hosted. Obviously, the Mexican champion settled what for many was a debt against Gennady Golovkin.

Apparently Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) defeated the Kazakh fighter and left the T-Mobile Arena with the four Super Middleweight belts he entered.

2 related

Perhaps age or facing less complicated opponents over the past four years, compared to Canelo, but the fact that Golovkin (42-2-1) has never looked like the lethal fighter he once was.

Canelo, 32, took his second straight win over Golovkin, 40, by unanimous decision, although unlike on the previous occasion, his win this time was 116-112 and a clearer two-card .115-113.

“I told him thank you because we gave people three great fights,” Canelo said at the end of the fight. “I have had very difficult moments in life and we have to move on. Defeats teach us to learn many things and to be more humble”

“He’s a good fighter and I’m glad we fought this fight,” Canelo added. “I knew from the first round that it would be difficult to get him out”

Against all odds, none of the boxers wanted to take the lead early on in the fight. Both are in the study, with shy strokes, only to take a cautious distance.

The Mexican champion began to release more and better from the second round, before the apparent indifference of Golovkin, who seemed slow and without powerful shots; Anyway, it wasn’t that Alvarez tied it up so neatly.

Canelo Alvarez’s hand speed made the difference in a three-way fight against Gennady Golovkin. Sarah Steer/Getty Images

Little by little, Canelo took the ring based on blows to the room, some to the face. In the fifth round, the Mexican made the Kazakh legs tremble with his right hand. Down first and then the storm of the night until that point, toss. He was only left in shock for Golovkin fans.

Golovkin’s fatal right hand seemed very little; Only on some hits, when Canelo was in full attack.

Episode 8 was Golovkin’s best and only moment until that point. But it happened before Canelo’s clear call to fight, that people even started complaining in the stands.

On the ninth there was a good exchange of blows that made the audience stand on their feet. Canelo got the best of it with the left and right facial combinations, when Golovkin seemed to build with body shots, trapping the opponent.