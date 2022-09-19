September 19, 2022

The match ended with Barcelona beating Real Madrid 1-4

Atletico Madrid – Real Madrid Live broadcast: Real Madrid beat the Metropolitano and kept the leadership of the Spanish League

September 19, 2022

Welcome to this live with the proceedings in the minutes Round 6 From La Liga Spain between Atletico Madrid and the Real Madrid in the stadium Governorate.

Brazilian Vinicius Jr He is the protagonist in the duel after “Racist and xenophobic behaviour”, In addition to controversy over dancing in their celebrations.

artistic Carlo Ancelotti Don’t count on it Karim BenzemaInstead, the Brazilian Eder Militao Returning to the starting line-up after recovering from a muscle injury, the Frenchman also returned to 11 Ferland Mindy and German Toni Kroos.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid live stream updates. Sixth round of LaLiga at Civitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

The Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and the Real Madrid It takes place this Sunday in leagueAnd, in a game already filled with great competition, with many memories and recent encounters, one more was added per week to add to the tension of the game.

with Real Madrid A perfect run in the five matches he’s played leagueneeds another victory to regain the top of the ranking that currently contains Barcelona in their hands after defeating Elche on Saturday.

at the same time Atletico Madrid He started with three wins, a draw and a loss, he will seek to win in Governorate to climb positions.

The balance of results of 229 derbies played so far is 113 victories for Real Madrid60 draw and 56 wins for Atleticowith 374 goals for the Whites and 282 goals scored by Rojiblanco.

They are already in the league 170 clashesMadrid: 90 wins, 41 draws and 39 wins for Atlético.

See also  "Like City, I would like to have the history of Seville in Europe"

Benzema is absent

Real Madrid will not be able to count again without its star French striker Karim BenzemaAlthough the French player did not feel his absence in recent matches after the injury he suffered against Celtic in Champions.

Cook vs Vinnie

A lot has been said all week about the dance of the Brazilian Real Madrid striker, Vinicius JrThe Atlético de Madrid player has already said, Cocawhich – which If you register in the game And he dances again, “There’s going to be trouble for sure,” adding a special spicy touch to Sunday’s game.

