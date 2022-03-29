Canary Islands government news portal

Registration for activities scheduled will open in April, and will take place from 5 to 11 May in an online format, or in person at educational centers

The Ministry of Economy, Knowledge and Employment of the Government of the Canary Islands through the Canary Agency for Research, Innovation and Information Society (ACIISI) announces the new date for the celebration of the Small Fairs of Science and Innovation in the Canary Islands 2022, which will take place from 5 to 11 May, either online or in person in schools .

Knowledge also informs that at the beginning of April it is scheduled to open registration for scheduled activities, for which internal communication work is already being carried out at the level of the educational community.

The 18th edition of Minifairs proposes the development of more than 50 free activities, accessible on all islands and aimed specifically at schoolchildren (from fourth grade primary and secondary and students with special educational needs), teachers and the general public.

About thirty public and private entities associated with the generation and dissemination of knowledge in the Canary Islands collaborate to design these activities and initiatives in attractive, playful and innovative forms to share the adventure of knowledge. The 2022 themes for these mini-exhibitions commemorate the “International Year of Glass”, the “International Year of Artisanal Fisheries and Aquaculture” and the “International Year of Basic Sciences for Sustainable Development”, in line with the 2030 Agenda for the Canary Islands, Climate Change, Circular Economy information society, creativity or innovation. In the background, a gender perspective with a transversal approach and the promotion of women’s scientific and technological careers.

All updated information about Minifairs 2022 is available on the ACIISI website: https://www.cienciacanaria.es/miniferias2022/