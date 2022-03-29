5 Forensic Books You Should Read, Do You Know Them?

According to the Forensic Study website (1), forensic medicine can be defined as “ scientific medicine In the service of justice and the law and intervenes in all cases where the opinion of a medical expert is required to determine responsibilities. If you are studying medicine and want to learn about this specialty, you can do it in classes and also through books.

If you would like in your spare time to read and learn more about forensics, we will present you with some of the best books in this discipline that you should include in your personal library.

The “Forensic Doctor’s Book” by David Owen

This book presents the methods that have allowed us to solve the 50 most famous criminal cases in history and bring to justice some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. The latest technological advances are also included, including DNA science, evidence analysis, fingerprints or hair, and forensic dentistry.

“Handbook of Criminology and Forensic Science: Forensic Techniques Applied to Investigation,” by Mi José Anadon Bazelga and Mi del Mar Robledo Encinas

This is another must-read if you are interested in learning more about forensics. It is a very useful work, aimed at professionals in this field and students in training who are curious about this branch Forensic Medicine It is very useful for criminology students, mainly.

“A Handbook of Forensic Pathology” by Vincent GMD Malo and Susanna E. Dana

This work deals with how forensic pathology was the backbone of forensic medicine or forensic medicine, especially in Anglo-Saxon countries. There are many countries where there are no specific books on forensic pathology which is why the authors of this book want, by a strict combination of idiomatic, technical and scientific aspects, to translate this work into Spanish.

“Forensic Medicine and Toxicology,” by Enrique Villanueva Canadas

This is the seventh edition of this reference work in forensic medicine and has a clear pedagogical orientation and the purpose of being useful to students, forensic professionals, and applicants to the National Board of Forensic Physicians.

It is a book that includes fully updated legislative aspects, as well as new topics according to scientific developments. It is a work divided into 11 parts, arising from the innovative contributions of the valuable authors and is a complete testament to the interdisciplinary diversity and unity of identity of future legal medicine.

“Manual of Forensic Medicine and Forensic Medicine” by José Antonio Menendez de Lucas

This is a clearly clinically oriented guide that includes the most relevant legislative developments affecting forensic medicine. It is a work that provides clear and discussed solutions to all the questions that arise about forensic medicine and forensic medicine that require the daily practice of all health professionals.

(1): https://www.estudiocriminal.eu/blog/medicina-forense-definicion/

