Certification of the quality of language and human sciences educational programs in Mexicali

UABC has reported the reaccreditation of the translation degree educational programs and the language teaching degree offered by the College of Languages, as well as the history degree educational program taught at the College of Humanities in Mexicali. In this sense, the Autonomous University of Baja California (UABC) stated that on behalf of Daniel Octavio Valdez Delgadillo, President of the University, Luis Enrique Palafox Maestre, Secretary General of the Foundation, attended the certificate award ceremony. “The accreditations of our educational programs are the mechanism by which we verify that we remain in constant search for excellence and that, time and time again, it is achieved by each of the forty academic units that are part of our university, thus achieving that all educational programs offered receive such recognition” Palafox Maestri said. He noted that obtaining accreditation stems from an important exercise where a group of academic colleagues identify strengths, weaknesses and areas of opportunity that become recommendations for consideration for continuous improvement processes. “We are convinced of the importance of continuous improvement to ensure the highest standards of educational quality, and for this reason, despite repeated recognition as the best university in the northwest of the country, we continue to resort to external evaluation, which guarantees greater objectivity and is evidenced by that we are the only educational institution with on accreditation in institutional management, both by the Ciees and by the Copaes.” Roberto Hernández Oramas, Chair of the Council for Accreditation of Educational Programs in the Humanities (Coapehum), attended to deliver the accreditations. In his speeches, he emphasized that these acknowledgments of educational quality correspond to the effort and academic work undertaken by each of these academic units. The Director of the Faculty of Languages, Lázaro Gabriel Marques Escudero, stated: “Every time we receive an accreditation, after a great sense of satisfaction, we feel an obligation to start the process of re-accreditation and a desire to launch a process of continuous improvement that never ends. For his part, the Director of the Faculty of Human Sciences said, Jesús Adolfo Soto-Curiel: “With this accreditation it is shown that the educational program is concerned and busy with the maintenance of educational quality, which guarantees the professional training of graduates, ensuring the certainty.” For students, parents and society, that this program meets the administrative academic conditions for quality vocational training.