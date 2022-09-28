Can Messi return? Barcelona believes that the return of his prodigal son is possible: “If he returns, it will be free.”

2022-09-28

The Catalan press reported yesterday that Leo Messi and his family were already going to decide to leave Paris Saint-Germain At the end of the season when his contract expires.

The Argentine striker is in his second year in Paris, and this could be his last, although the club is offering him another three years on his contract. return to Barcelona It would be one of the options, although a file Inter Miami He’s been tracking him for a long time.

MessiFor his part, he has not commented on what might happen in June next year as he is focused on what his last World Cup will be.

However, from Barcelona They talked about a comeback Leo They did not close the door to possibility. At least that’s how he explained it on Wednesday Edward RomeoVice President of Economics of the Barcelona entity.

“If I come back, it will be free, so it will be viable in my area, even though I don’t have it in the budget. It is a symbol of the club, and this will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision, and no one will find me here because I know nothing about this”, as Announced “El Matí de Catalunya Ràdio”.