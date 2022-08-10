Bye Naples? Lozano’s reaction now is that they want to change him with Cristiano

Hirving Lozano’s reaction after the exchange with Cristiano Ronaldo

August 09 2022 2:45 pm

Mexican striker Herving Lozano He could reach Manchester United thanks to the exchange between the Red Devils and Napoli. The idea is to return Cristiano Ronaldo to Italy.

According to many Italian media, Manchester United’s idea is for Hirving Lozano to arrive at Old Trafford, and he will give the English side Cristiano Ronaldo in addition to 20 million euros to close the contract deal with the Mexican.

More news from the Mexican national team:

* While Ochoa spent $4 million on a mansion where Campos lived in California

* Farewell to football, the new Gullit Peña project where he will receive 66 pesos

But while these negotiations were taking place, Hirving Lozano’s reaction on social networks was surprising, because leaving Naples is not in his plans.

What does Lozano think about going to Man United?

The Mexican striker, Hirving Lozano, published a picture in which he appears happy with the Napoli team, as one of them joked with the phrase “Although Hirving Lozano was there, we managed to win”, which means that they prefer Chucky ahead of Cristiano in the team.