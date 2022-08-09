The great decision by Busquets so that Barcelona can score his deals in the Spanish League

2022-08-09

the gate Sports World It was revealed yesterday that Matteo Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and Xavi met them Busquets They made it clear that they did not know if LaLiga would welcome all the levers that had been activated to comply with “fair play” and be able to sign new signings.

If the result was negative, the sports advisors and coach asked the captain to cut his salary in order to score everyone.

24 hours later, daily mark expect it Busquets He showed his desire to help the club and that in the new meeting they had on Tuesday with his agent, Josep Maria EuroptagThey have reached an agreement in principle on the amounts to be collected by the player.

The aforementioned source confirms that the decision Busquets It does not go through a salary reduction, but rather through which your payments are entered in more installments and extended in time. ”There is an adjustment in quantities and dates. They pointed out that it adapts to the new financial reality of the institution.