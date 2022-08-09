The great decision by Busquets so that Barcelona can score his deals in the Spanish League

2022-08-09
the gate Sports World It was revealed yesterday that Matteo Alemany, Jordi Cruyff and Xavi met them Busquets They made it clear that they did not know if LaLiga would welcome all the levers that had been activated to comply with “fair play” and be able to sign new signings.
He couldn’t help him: “Riccadeto” Isco at Real Madrid after arriving in Seville
If the result was negative, the sports advisors and coach asked the captain to cut his salary in order to score everyone.
24 hours later, daily mark expect it Busquets He showed his desire to help the club and that in the new meeting they had on Tuesday with his agent, Josep Maria EuroptagThey have reached an agreement in principle on the amounts to be collected by the player.
The aforementioned source confirms that the decision Busquets It does not go through a salary reduction, but rather through which your payments are entered in more installments and extended in time. ”There is an adjustment in quantities and dates. They pointed out that it adapts to the new financial reality of the institution.
Containment will help by postponing the amounts you have to collect so that it is Barcelona Do not feel overwhelmed and have a margin of time to overcome the current situation.
The same media noted that “at this midday, in the offices of Ciutat Esportiva, the two parties reached an agreement in principle to postpone some payments, although the transaction still needs to be closed.”
her future
Busquets He has a contract until June 2023 and is unsure if he will continue with the entity. The Barcelona He has not yet been offered an extension, but he can, in return, lend a hand to the team in this difficult scenario.
“I have to go step by step. I know I am 33 years old. I will finish my contract. I hope to play the World Cup and then I will see how I do, what the club and the coach want… When the contract is up, maybe I will look good and the coach and the club want me to finish, But, on the other hand, I think it’s time for her to leave. I don’t know, there are many groups,” the captain announced at the end of March for Rac1.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Chicharito can’t take it anymore and reveals why Martino doesn’t want him in the triathlon
The Yankees tried to trade with Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson
The Italian press cannot imagine Atalanta without Luis Fernando Muriel | Colombians abroad