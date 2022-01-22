BUAP medicine agrees to return to direct activities on February 28

College of Medicine, the academic unit with the highest GPA in Autonomous University of Puebla (BUAP) He will return to face-to-face activities on February 28 this year.









© Submitted by Millennium

BUAP Medicine agrees to return to face-to-face activities | Jaime Zambrano





At the Academic Unit Council session, Representatives of teachers, students and workers agreed to the Safe Return Protocol Which will be sent to the COVID-19 Pandemic Evaluation and Monitoring Committee of the highest studies house for review.

At the same time, The unit’s advisors agreed that lab practices would begin on February 28 in personAs long as there is a decrease in cases of Covid-19 virus.

The Directorate of the College of Medicine has announced that students will be informed in due course of the details of the return to face-to-face activities program.

“Bachelor’s degree coordinators, labs, and teachers teaching practices will hold meetings next week to determine details of practices, hours, pandemic time, etc. (…). Students are asked to carefully monitor institutional emails and official college networks,” highlights the Academic Unit Report .

The mission of the BUAP School of Medicine is to train specialists at the technical, university and postgraduate level, with high scientific, technical, pedagogical and humanistic preparation, who make a significant contribution to the development of our state and country.

“Professionals who are competent in health preservation and promotion, medical and biomedical innovation and research, and in teaching at the secondary level and above, but above all, possess a high social and environmental commitment, a high sense of morality and humanity is a broad profession of service”, highlights the Faculty of Medicine Top House for studies in the state.

Currently, the Bachelor of Medicine at BUAP is the one with the largest number of enrolled students by six thousand 786; Law came second with 6 thousand 167 students.

AFM