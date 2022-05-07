Brighton describes a humiliating defeat for Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United and leaves him without playing in the next Champions League

2022-05-07

Disappointing campaign Manchester United. a team Cristiano Ronaldo On Saturday, he suffered a tough 4-0 defeat against Brighton He thus begins to close out a terrible season, as he still has one Premier League game and no longer has a chance to qualify for the 2022/23 Champions League. This is how the table of positions goes in the English Premier League 2021-22 Moses KaiseidoAnd Mark CucurellaAnd Pascal Group s Linder Trossard They scored for the Argentine national team Alexis McAllister s He is ninth in the ranking. It is the fourth time in its history that Brighton Outperform unitedthe first by a big margin, and the last six games have always ended with celebrations for the Red Devils, who will now need a miracle to play European League.

although there was Cristiano Ronaldo On the court, the red box underperformed from start to finish and was completely dominated by their opponent, who could have made a bigger difference, had it not been for the lack of precision in the selections. The difficult decision United would have already made with Cristiano This was the difference between one and the other on the field of play, with 15 minutes remaining, Ralph Rajnik took offensive football player like Juan was killed To give minutes to the middle Harry Maguireindicating that at that point it was better to prevent the win than to be bigger. The united It occupies sixth place in the Prime Minister with 58 points, behind by three points spurs. But Tottenham have three games to play and only Manchester have to visit Crystal Palace. So, to play the Europa League they must win that commitment and hope he leads them Anthony Conti Don’t even add one point, something that sounds too complicated. Otherwise you will play Conference Leaguealthough West Hamwho has 52 units, still has a chance to take that spot from him. See also America: The player Santiago Solari will not feel comfortable with