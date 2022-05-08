May 8, 2022

Charles Oliveira defeated Justin Gaetje by submission in the main event of UFC 274 | Total Sports

Cassandra Curtis May 8, 2022 2 min read

against. They will face each other on Saturday 7 May for the lightweight belt At the Phoenix Footprint Center. It will be broadcast on ESPN4, ESPN+, Star+ and Fox Sports. Find out what time they fight, the night pass, where to watch them online and more about this important battle. Likewise, in El Comercio you will find minute by minute all the action in real time.

When they fight OLIVEIRA VS. jithji

The fight for the lightweight belt will take place between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gethje on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

What time is Oliveira VS. jithji

The meeting between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaetje is scheduled for 9:00 PM (Peruvian time). We leave the tables of other countries to you so that you do not miss this important game.

  • Mexico: 9:00 p.m.
  • Ecuador: 9:00 pm
  • Colombia: 9:00 pm
  • Bolivia: 10:00 pm
  • Venezuela: 10:00 PM
  • Chile: 11:00 PM
  • Argentina: 11:00 p.m.
  • Paraguay: 11:00 pm
  • Uruguay: 11:00 pm
  • Brazil: 11:00 p.m.
  • Spain: 4:00 hours (Sunday 8 May)

Channels to watch OLIVEIRA VS. jithji

In South America you can follow the fight through ESPN4 and Star + signals, in Mexico you can see it on Fox Sports Premium, in the US you can follow it on ESPN +, while in Spain the transmission will be in charge of Eurosport. Next, find out about channels by country.

  • If you are in Argentina – Star +
  • If you are in Bolivia – ESPN and Star +
  • If you are in Chile – Star + and Fox Sports
  • If you are in Colombia – ESPN and Star +
  • If you are in Ecuador – ESPN and Star +
  • If you are in Peru – ESPN and Star +
  • If you are in Paraguay – ESPN, Star +
  • If you are in Spain – Eurosport
Where to watch OLIVEIRA VS. jithji online

You can follow the live broadcast of the fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje for the light belt with our STAR Plus.

UFC 274 card

excellent

  • Charles Oliveira (Brazil) vs. Justin Gethje (USA)
  • Rose Namajunas (USA) vs. Carla Esparza (USA)
  • Michael Chandler (USA) v. Tony Ferguson (USA)
  • Mauricio Roa (Brazil) vs. Offens Saint Brooks (Haiti)
  • Donald Cerrone (USA) vs. Joe Luzon (USA)

Introductions

  • Andre Filho (Portugal) vs. Cameron VanCamp (USA)
  • Randy Brown (Jamaica) vs. Chaos Williams (USA)
  • Missy Chiason (USA) vs. Norma Dumont (Brazil)
  • Brandon Ruival (USA) vs. Matt Schnell (USA)
  • Blagoy Ivanov (Bulgaria) vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima (Brazil)

Preliminary introductions

  • Tracy Cortez (USA) vs. Melissa Gato (Brazil)
  • Cledison Rodriguez (Brazil) vs. CJ Vergara (USA)
  • Ariane Carnelosi (Brazil) vs. Lupe Godinez (Mexico)
  • Journey Newson (USA) vs. Fernie Garcia (USA)

