Former Bolivian President Evo Morales (EFE/Luis Gandarellas)

Electoral College for Bolivia This Thursday, the Congress of the ruling Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) rejected by organizations linked to the government of Luis Arce that brought down the former president. Evo Morales (2006-2019), from He remains the leader of this political party.

The decision of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) stipulated the “rejection of the National Congress of the Movement Towards Socialism” held on May 3-5 in the city of El Alto, neighboring La Paz, and which elected leader Grover Garcia as its new president, succeeding Morales.

Vice President of the TSE, Francisco Vargas, explained that the decision stems from the report of the Intercultural Service for the Promotion of Democracy (Sifde) which was “duly established” and warns that At the El Alto Congress “the basic system of the movement towards socialism was not adhered to.”

Vargas pointed out that the law grants powers to the president and vice president of the party, such as holding powers and a “presidency” committee, which did not happen at the El Alto meeting due to Morales’ absence.

He also mentioned that “The requirements of those who were to be elected were not met.”

He added: “It is also noted that not all registered delegates participated in the political organization.”

The vice president of Bolivia’s Supreme Electoral Tribunal, Francisco Vargas, spoke at a press conference on Thursday in La Paz. (EFE/Luis Gandarillas)

The Vice President of the Tokyo Stock Exchange pointed this out “The 2017 decision to appoint the MAS Board of Directors headed by Evo Morales ‘came into effect’”Thus, the former governor remains the leader of that political party.

Vargas said that the Electoral College demands “strict compliance with the basic laws of political organizations” and that “if they have to reach consensus, they will have to do so,” as is the case with the Movement for Socialism.

For his part, Wilfredo Chavez, lawyer for the “Evista” bloc affiliated with the government party, pointed out that The faction supporting Morales will remain in a state of “emergency” in the face of possible actions by the “Arquista” wing, which responds to President Arce.

Before learning of TSE’s decision, some leaders Social organizations linked to the government have warned of the “seizure” of the Electoral College offices if the El Alto meeting is rejected.

Bolivian President Luis Arce walks with former President Evo Morales at a rally in El Alto, November 29, 2021 (AP Photo/Juan Karita, File)

Arce and Morales have been estranged since 2021, and their differences deepened last year due to the holding of a national party conference, in the absence of the president and sectors loyal to him. The former president has been endorsed as a leader of the Movement Toward Socialism and has been named the “sole candidate” for the 2025 elections.

Arce and Vice President David Choquehuanca did not attend that meeting because social organizations, the basis of the party, were not properly represented.

Tensions increased after the Supreme Electoral Court decided to cancel the 2023 conference and call for a new consensus conference, which the two pro-government factions did not agree on either.

The bloc supporting Morales called for its own ruling party congress to be held on July 10 in the town of Villa Tunari in the tropical Cochabamba region, the former president’s main political and union stronghold.

(With information from EFE)