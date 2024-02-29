February 29, 2024

JetBlue is offering discounts on flight packages this week

Phyllis Ward February 29, 2024 2 min read

JetBlue has announced several leap year offers that include discounts for its customers.

We're talking up to $629.00 worth of flight and hotel or flight and cruise deals. So interested customers will have until Thursday to place their orders.

For its part, JetBlue announced to the North American press that a “leap year” would mean an extra day of vacation.

“So start saving extra on our Flight + Hotels and Flight + Cruise Packages. Hurry, book for 02/29,” one newsletter said.

It should be noted that these offers are available for trips between March 5 and January 25, 2025. Meanwhile, the discount amount will depend on the investment amount.

Therefore, depending on the initial cost of the ordered package, discounts are obtained through promo codes ranging from USD 129.00 to USD 629.00.

but that is not all…

JetBlue also offers other discount codes on all-inclusive packages for Aruba, Punta Cana and Montego Bay.

Likewise, it is also offering flights to Cancun, Nassau, Los Cabos and Santa Lucia for booking until December 31 this year. This will be for flights until November 15, 2025.

Likewise, JetBlue Vacations highlights recommendations for destinations like Aruba ($626.00 per person). Likewise, there is Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, starting at $326.00 per person; and Montego Bay, Jamaica, starting at $422.00.

However, customers should note that the offer is valid for only one package purchased. Therefore, it does not apply to other expenses such as tax fees and baggage registration.

In addition, the promotional code cannot be combined with other offers, split between multiple bookings or partially redeemed. We are talking about an offer that has no monetary value and cannot be exchanged for money.

Finally, JetBlue claimed that any reservation changes must be made before February 29, 11:59 PM ET. Therefore, any changes or cancellations after that date will result in the loss of the discount.

