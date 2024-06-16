Delta Air Lines suspends its international flights. This route connects John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York with Shannon International Airport in Ireland. This decision, reported by the Cirium database system, will affect… Passengers using this direct link between the US and Ireland, a route operated by the airline on a daily basis.

Until September 8, Delta will continue to operate these daily flights using a Boeing 737-300ER aircraft, which has a capacity of 216 passengers, distributed among 26 seats in business class and 172 seats in economy class.

Flights depart New York at 11:30pm, arriving in Shannon at 10:50am the next day with flight DL284.

Return flight DL285 is scheduled to depart Shannon at 12:50pm and arrive in New York at 3:30pm.

Passengers who need more information about route suspensions and available options can visit the Delta Air Lines website. It is vital that travelers stay informed of any changes and update their contact details for reservations to receive timely notifications from the airline. Although this measure is inconvenient, it is part of Delta’s operational strategies to improve its routes and resources.