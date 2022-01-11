Barcelona vs. Real Madrid: When, where and at what time they play in the Spanish Super Cup | Sports

Everything is gearing up for this year’s first Spanish classic. Barcelona vs. Real Madrid will face, next Wednesday, January 12, the semi-finals of the Spanish Super Cup 2022. In this way, Xavi Hernandez and Carlo Ancelotti will have their first confrontation As coaches at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. In this note you will find all the information about this duel, such as the transmission channels and the match schedule.

Barcelona and Real Madrid will face each other for the second time in the 2021-22 season . The first was in the tenth round of the League, where the Meringue team won 2-1. At that time, David Alaba and Lucas Vazquez scored for Ancelotti’s men, while Sergio Aguero put the opponent to the Catalans.

What time is the classic barcelona vs. Real Madrid to the Spanish Super Cup?

Spanish Super Cup semi-final match between FC Barcelona. Real Madrid will take place on Wednesday, January 12th.

classic between Barcelona vs Real Madrid It was agreed to take place from 2:00 pm (Peruvian time) and 8:00 pm (Spain time). Check here the schedule according to your region.

Mexico: 1:00 p.m.

Peru: 2.00 pm

Ecuador: 2.00 pm

Colombia: 2.00 pm

Bolivia: 3.00 pm

Venezuela: 3.00 pm

Paraguay: 3.00 pm

Argentina: 4.00 pm

Uruguay: 4.00 pm

Brazil: 4.00 pm

Chile: 4.00 pm

Where to see the classic Barcelona vs. Real Madrid to the Spanish Super Cup?

The channel responsible for transferring files Barcelona vs Real Madrid For the Spanish Super Cup, it will be DirecTV Sports for all of South America and Movistar Lite for Europe.

Where are they going to play FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid to the Spanish Super Cup?

Barcelona vs. The Real Madrid match for the Spanish Super Cup will be held at King Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, which is the stadium named after Saudi King Fah bin Abdulaziz.