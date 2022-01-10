Where in the squad should Miguel Cabrera occupy with the arrival of Javier Páez? | 123

Friederlin Castro??? @fr3djcd

The announcement of Javier Baez’ appointment with the Detroit Tigers surprised many in the MLB.

The Puerto Rican shortstop signed a six-year, $140 million contract before the major league shutdown and will now be a teammate with Venezuelan superstar Miguel Cabrera.

The debate over whether his arrival will be the key to making Detroit a competitive team once again has joined another discussion.

At the moment, nothing is clear, and not even reporters dare say what order Baez and Cabrera should be in manager AJ Hinch’s lineup.

Although Jonathan Scope is initially thought to be second, Bayes third, and Cabrera fourth, age figures for the two Latin stars suggest there may be a change.

Miguel Cabrera when he hits third has a .307/ .386/ .528 offensive line, with 282 Homer and 985 RBI. As a fourth hit, it scored .320/.396/.548, with 187 home runs and 673 RBI. Where should Meiji occupy with Baez’s arrival? pic.twitter.com/d6hN8mUuL8 – FanSided ES (FanSided_ES) January 5 2022

In his eight years in the majors, Baez has a .265/.306/.471 offensive line, 19 home runs and 60 offensive points, ranking third in the batting standings. Those numbers improve to .275/.319/.537, 41 home points and 115 RBIs when he hits fourth.

For his part, Cabrera, who will play his 20th season in the Majors, has averages of 307/.386/.528, 282 points on home and 985 points in the run when he reaches third and .320/.396/.548, 187 home runs and 673 RBIs at the fourth bat.

The truth is, having Puerto Rico in the squad can help Cabrera see the best pitches and this will give a new face to Detroit’s offensive production.