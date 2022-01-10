January 10, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Cabrera está a 13 sencillos de los 3.000 / Foto AP

Where in the squad should Miguel Cabrera occupy with the arrival of Javier Páez? | 123

Cassandra Curtis January 10, 2022 2 min read

Friederlin Castro??? @fr3djcd

The announcement of Javier Baez’ appointment with the Detroit Tigers surprised many in the MLB.

The Puerto Rican shortstop signed a six-year, $140 million contract before the major league shutdown and will now be a teammate with Venezuelan superstar Miguel Cabrera.

The debate over whether his arrival will be the key to making Detroit a competitive team once again has joined another discussion.

At the moment, nothing is clear, and not even reporters dare say what order Baez and Cabrera should be in manager AJ Hinch’s lineup.

Although Jonathan Scope is initially thought to be second, Bayes third, and Cabrera fourth, age figures for the two Latin stars suggest there may be a change.

In his eight years in the majors, Baez has a .265/.306/.471 offensive line, 19 home runs and 60 offensive points, ranking third in the batting standings. Those numbers improve to .275/.319/.537, 41 home points and 115 RBIs when he hits fourth.

For his part, Cabrera, who will play his 20th season in the Majors, has averages of 307/.386/.528, 282 points on home and 985 points in the run when he reaches third and .320/.396/.548, 187 home runs and 673 RBIs at the fourth bat.

The truth is, having Puerto Rico in the squad can help Cabrera see the best pitches and this will give a new face to Detroit’s offensive production.

See also  Cowboy Vs. The Patriots - Game Report - October 17, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Pablo Lavalin will arrive in Honduras in two weeks and Juan Carlos Espinosa will officiate his first Olympia match in Clausura.

January 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Learn more about Pablo Solari, Club América’s new target for Clausura 2022

January 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Juan Reynoso was impressed by the reinforcements

January 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

all over the world! The luxurious and romantic honeymoon of Paris Hilton and Carter Rueme | Pictures

January 10, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

Latino children experience psychological problems and discrimination at school

January 10, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Where in the squad should Miguel Cabrera occupy with the arrival of Javier Páez? | 123

January 10, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Users outraged after discovering a “basic” flaw in the expensive iPhone 13

January 10, 2022 Roger Rehbein