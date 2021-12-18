December 18, 2021

The opponent that Juan Ignacio Dinino will never be able to face

Cassandra Curtis December 18, 2021 2 min read

It’s been a few weeks since then Pumas He was disqualified from Liguilla in the semi-finals and Juan Ignacio Denino He was one of the great champions of that night and the following days, as Auriazules’ managers filed an injunction to remove the striker’s red, but it was finally denied and he will have to meet his suspension date.

With this punishment to be fulfilled, Andres Lelini He will not be able to add him to the squad on the first day of Clausura 2022, which will take place on January 9 at the hour. University Olympic Stadium No more, no less than before Toluca. And the name of the Argentine striker and the name of the state of Mexico are all perfectly connected.

It is, less than a month ago, Pumas He was traveling to Toluca to play the playoffs to get his ticket to the quarter-finals of league And with a goal Lionel Lopez From midfield and a powerful shot from Dineno in the second half gave Pedregal’s team the victory.

The only thing that is equally important to keep in mind is its fruitful history Former Deportivo Cali When confronting choriceros. Is that since his arrival at the beginning of 2020, the striker has played four matches against the Red Devils, in which he scored a total of four goals and lost only one match.

With this record, Andres Lelini Dineno will be sorely missed, who will not only have to meet an appropriate suspension date, but will also need to recover from his broken nose, which will take him off the field for a month or more, depending on how he recovers.

