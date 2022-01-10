Pablo Lavalin will arrive in Honduras in two weeks and Juan Carlos Espinosa will officiate his first Olympia match in Clausura.

2022-01-09

Argentine coach Pablo Lavalin Who was officially appointed Saturday as the new captain of Olimpia, will take some time to arrive in the country as he resolves some documentation issues to settle in the country and control the four-time champion’s destinations.

olympic director, Humberto Garcia, he said that the first match in Clausura, where the lion will display his crown against Real Sociedad, will be directed by Juan Carlos Espenza, the coach who was working on forming the team this pre-season, as Lavalin will arrive in the country, perhaps until the third week of January.

“What determines Lavalin’s arrival is that he completes some documents for the move to Honduras and everything related to air travel. It is very difficult for him to arrive this week. For Saturday’s match, it is very likely that Juan Carlos Espinoza will lead it and hopefully he will arrive next weekend with his assistants to get to know him.” The team and control, but we will wait for the airline tickets to Garcia told HRN Radio.