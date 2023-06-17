June 17, 2023

“Rey Félix” and Beltré will be coaches for the Game of Futures Stars

Cassandra Curtis June 17, 2023 2 min read

Felix Hernandez will return to the dugout at T-Mobile Park for All-Star Weekend, along with other important figures in Mariners history.

“El Rey Félix” will be part of the coaching staff for the SiriusXM All-Star Game of the Future, in which the best underage players will face each other. The game will be played on Saturday, July 8th at 7 PM ET.

As revealed in May, former Mariners players Harold Reynolds (American League) and Raul Ibanez (National League) will be managers for each team, while the rest of the coaching staff was announced on Friday.

Hernandez, a six-time All-Star and 2010 AL Cy Young Award recipient, will serve as pitching coach for the NL team. Dominican Adrian Pelterie, a four-time All-Star and two Gold Gloves winner with the Mariners uniform (2005-2009), will be the bench coach for Puerto Rican champions Joel Pinheiro (bowling coach), Randy Wein (head coach) and Dan Otero (quality control) It will also be part of the NL

The AL squad, led by Reynolds — who spent 10 years with the Mariners — also includes some big names. Jimmy Muir, who spent 11 years of his 25-year career with the Mariners, will be the outfield coach. Alvin Davis, 1984 AL Rookie of the Year, will hit coach. Jay Buehner will do the same at first base, while Mike Cameron will take over at third.

The All-Star Game roster will be revealed in the coming weeks. It will be the fourth edition under the new format of LA vs. LN, after more than two decades in which the prospects of the United States were measured against those of “the world”.

Here is the full list of technicians:

pitching coach: Felix Hernandez

Bullpen coach: Joel Pinheiro

Bench coach: Adrian Belter

Hit the coach: Jeremy Reed

Coach starting: Randy Wayne

Third base coach: Dan Wilson

Question and Answer: Dan Otero

conditioning: to define

pitching coach: Jimmy Muir

Bullpen coach: Max Weiner

Bench coach: Dave Valley

Hit the coach: Alvin Davis

Coach starting: Jay Boehner

Third base coach: Mike Cameron

trainer: Michael Feliciano

conditioning: to define

