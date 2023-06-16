June 17, 2023

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Phyllis relied on attacking at the right time to beat the D-back

Cassandra Curtis June 17, 2023 2 min read

PHOENIX — Bryson Stott hit his second home run in three games, Aaron Nola pitched 6 2/3 innings in impressive fashion, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Thursday night to pass the . 500 mark for the first time. Suitable in more than a month.

The defending champion Phillies have won 10 of their 12 games and are 34-33. They moved over the .500 mark for the first time since May 13th.

They had three of four games in a week against the Diamondbacks, leaders in the National League’s Western Division.

Nola (6-5) looked great, except for the four runs he allowed in the third. The veteran right-hander allowed four runs and six hits, in a job that included a walk and nine strikeouts.

Craig Kimbrel made the ninth for his tenth save despite three court clock violations, including a two-on-one on a pat-pat.

All nine members of the starting lineup had at least one hit on Thursday, including two by Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Alec Baum.

Stott started the second half by finding a high fastball off Ryne Nelson (2-4) to send it into the right field bench for a single run.

For the Phillies, no Latin Americans hit.

For the Diamondbacks, Puerto Rico Emmanuel Rivera 1-0. Dominican Ketel Mart is 4-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Geraldo Perdomo 2-1 with a run scored. Cuban Lourdes Guriel Jr. 4-0. Venezuela’s Gabriel Moreno is 4-2 with a home run scored and an RBI.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Shohei Ohtani marked with an HR of 453 feet toward the opposite band

June 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Video: Unforgivable! This was a pitched battle in Mexico vs. United State

June 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

What channel is Costa Rica broadcasting on? Guatemala today from Los Angeles? | international football

June 16, 2023 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

2 min read

Joe Biden accuses Eva Longoria of beating him in the White House

June 17, 2023 Winston Hale
2 min read

The Blue Diamond cements itself as the second largest hotel in Cuba: behind only Hotel Meliá

June 17, 2023 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

How to save thousands of dollars on your credit cards

June 17, 2023 Zera Pearson
1 min read

“Ozuna” is stable at home “after being hospitalized for wear and tear” | daily menu

June 17, 2023 Lane Skeldon