Phyllis relied on attacking at the right time to beat the D-back

PHOENIX — Bryson Stott hit his second home run in three games, Aaron Nola pitched 6 2/3 innings in impressive fashion, and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 Thursday night to pass the . 500 mark for the first time. Suitable in more than a month.
The defending champion Phillies have won 10 of their 12 games and are 34-33. They moved over the .500 mark for the first time since May 13th.
They had three of four games in a week against the Diamondbacks, leaders in the National League’s Western Division.
Nola (6-5) looked great, except for the four runs he allowed in the third. The veteran right-hander allowed four runs and six hits, in a job that included a walk and nine strikeouts.
Craig Kimbrel made the ninth for his tenth save despite three court clock violations, including a two-on-one on a pat-pat.
All nine members of the starting lineup had at least one hit on Thursday, including two by Bryson Stott, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Alec Baum.
Stott started the second half by finding a high fastball off Ryne Nelson (2-4) to send it into the right field bench for a single run.
For the Phillies, no Latin Americans hit.
For the Diamondbacks, Puerto Rico Emmanuel Rivera 1-0. Dominican Ketel Mart is 4-2 with a run scored and three RBIs, Geraldo Perdomo 2-1 with a run scored. Cuban Lourdes Guriel Jr. 4-0. Venezuela’s Gabriel Moreno is 4-2 with a home run scored and an RBI.
